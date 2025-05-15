Mural plan for alleyway near Biggleswade Railway Station

Biggleswade Railway Station.

More details are expected to be released shortly about a mural planned for an alleyway near Biggleswade railway station.

A motion about the project was presented to the town coucil’s annual assembly, last month, asking for its backing for the Biggleswade Community Gardens scheme to improve the area close to the railway line.

BTC would be asked to help through advertising, promotion, publicity and assistance in contacting community groups, according to a report to the council’s annual statutory meeting.

Town councillor Colin Thomas, who spoke about the proposals at the assembly, explained: “We’d like to request some support, not material because we’ve got all that.

“But if we need some advertising or to involve the town, which was part of the bid, then this would be great. It would take a few emails or the odd social media post, and nothing else. That’s all we’re aiming for and this is for clarity.”

Town councillor Andy Skilton asked: “I’d be interested to know how the design of the mural will be developed, and will the views of residents and possibly regular users of that alley be considered?

“This looks like a really good project. It’s a very long wall and there’s scope for plenty of detailed information to be on it.”

Councillor Thomas replied: “The bid was quite detailed, so we’ve boxed ourselves in a little.

“There’s a block in the middle for Biggleswade, which is the section where we want people to say what they think of the town, what constitutes it and what makes it (special).

“We’ll get all the groups we can to do a short consultation because we’ve not got much time. But we’ll ask the Scouts, cadets and some of the schools to jump in, and it’s fine if the council wants to do something as a group.

“We’ll also ask them to bid if they want to do part of a board, although we’ve still to define that. There’s a meeting tomorrow (Friday, May 16) to decide on that. We’ll involve as many people as possible.”

Town councillor Madeline Russell said: “I’m happy to support this, as it’s a good idea.

“If we as councillors and officers are going to support this, it might be helpful if details of the bid and what’s being proposed are circulated to everyone, so we know what it’s about.

“I hadn’t heard anything about it until the annual assembly and I haven’t seen any details. This would make it easier for all of us to spread the good word.”

Councillor Thomas added: “It was hoped to have a meeting earlier than this week before the situation changed a little.

“We’re having our first proper meeting on Friday with the people giving the money to enable us to do it. We needed to ask them if we could release the details.”

Mayor Jonathan Woodhead, who chaired the meeting, suggested: “I was aware of some of the generalities, but we can always learn more.”

The council unanimously approved “writing to the Biggleswade Community Gardens organising committee for details of the proposal to be shared with councillors”.