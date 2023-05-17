New mayor for Biggleswade says its an honour and privilege to accept the role in the town he was brought up in

New mayor Mark Foster is handed the chains of office by outgoing mayor Grant Fage

Former Conservative Biggleswade South councillor on Central Bedfordshire Council Mark Foster is the town’s new mayor.

Councillor Foster lost his seat on CBC at this month’s local elections, having been a candidate in the new Biggleswade East ward.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also chaired the local authority’s children’s services overview and scrutiny committee.

Councillor Foster replaces ex-town councillor and mayor Grant Fage, who stood down from the town council ahead of the elections and was subsequently elected on to CBC in the Biggleswade East ward.

On his unopposed appointment to the role, councillor Foster told the town council’s annual statutory meeting: “It’s an honour and a privilege to accept the office of mayor of Biggleswade, a town in which I was brought up.

“We’ve got a new council, new members with new experiences, new ideas and an excellent team of officers,” he explained.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s important for us to welcome the opportunity that brings. During the next year and in the life of this council, our job is to make the best decisions we can and do the right thing for the residents of this town.

“We can expect further development plans to be brought forward, and how we respond as a council can and will influence how the town changes and the infrastructure to support this.

“We’re an ambitious local authority with big plans and the council will have to adapt to the changes which come our way.

“I’d like to thank councillor Grant Fage for his year as mayor, who’s set the standard for me and others to follow.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Councillor Mark Knight was elected unopposed as deputy town mayor, and along with councillor Foster took an oath to “duly and faithfully fulfil the duties of the role” to the best of their ability.

Outgoing mayor councillor Fage said in a social media post: “After a very enjoyable 12 months, today (Tuesday, May 16) marks my last day as mayor of Biggleswade.

“Thank you to all who offered support throughout the year, particularly during big public events such as the Platinum Jubilee and The Queen’s passing. It was an honour to serve at such important points in our country’s history.