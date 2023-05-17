News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region
Police issue full statement after Harry & Meghan ‘paparazzi car chase’
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
Comedian Andy Smart has died aged 63
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home

New mayor for Biggleswade says its an honour and privilege to accept the role in the town he was brought up in

Councillor Mark Foster has been appointed the new mayor of Biggleswade

By Euan Duncan, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 17th May 2023, 17:12 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 17:12 BST
New mayor Mark Foster is handed the chains of office by outgoing mayor Grant FageNew mayor Mark Foster is handed the chains of office by outgoing mayor Grant Fage
New mayor Mark Foster is handed the chains of office by outgoing mayor Grant Fage

Former Conservative Biggleswade South councillor on Central Bedfordshire Council Mark Foster is the town’s new mayor.

Councillor Foster lost his seat on CBC at this month’s local elections, having been a candidate in the new Biggleswade East ward.

He also chaired the local authority’s children’s services overview and scrutiny committee.

Councillor Foster replaces ex-town councillor and mayor Grant Fage, who stood down from the town council ahead of the elections and was subsequently elected on to CBC in the Biggleswade East ward.

Most Popular

On his unopposed appointment to the role, councillor Foster told the town council’s annual statutory meeting: “It’s an honour and a privilege to accept the office of mayor of Biggleswade, a town in which I was brought up.

“We’ve got a new council, new members with new experiences, new ideas and an excellent team of officers,” he explained.

“It’s important for us to welcome the opportunity that brings. During the next year and in the life of this council, our job is to make the best decisions we can and do the right thing for the residents of this town.

“We can expect further development plans to be brought forward, and how we respond as a council can and will influence how the town changes and the infrastructure to support this.

“We’re an ambitious local authority with big plans and the council will have to adapt to the changes which come our way.

“I’d like to thank councillor Grant Fage for his year as mayor, who’s set the standard for me and others to follow.”

Councillor Mark Knight was elected unopposed as deputy town mayor, and along with councillor Foster took an oath to “duly and faithfully fulfil the duties of the role” to the best of their ability.

Outgoing mayor councillor Fage said in a social media post: “After a very enjoyable 12 months, today (Tuesday, May 16) marks my last day as mayor of Biggleswade.

“Thank you to all who offered support throughout the year, particularly during big public events such as the Platinum Jubilee and The Queen’s passing. It was an honour to serve at such important points in our country’s history.

“Tonight the town council elects a new mayor. Whoever is appointed will have my full backing in moving the council and Biggleswade on to better times ahead.”

Related topics:Central Bedfordshire CouncilBiggleswadeThe Queen