New traffic powers to tackle drivers ignoring road signs in Biggleswade's Sun Street

Sun Street in Biggleswade and inset, an ANPR camera

New traffic powers will help crack down on drivers ignoring road signs in Biggleswade and increasing the risk of head-on collisions.

Central Bedfordshire Council is set to step up its road safety measures by using newly granted powers to enforce moving traffic offences – including in Sun Street.

Thanks to a 2022 Parliamentary decision, councils can now take direct action against drivers who flout traffic rules – an action that could previously only be taken by the police.

Starting in December 2024, these new measures will be introduced to improve road safety, with Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras installed at various locations.

After a public consultation five sites across the area, including the one in Biggleswade, have been chosen for the council crack down.

Sun Street has a ‘No Entry’ sign displayed at one end of the road and a ‘One Way Only’ sign at the other – but members of the public say they have spotted drivers ignoring the signs and driving the wrong way down the road.

The consultation revealed that 54 per cent of respondents agreed or strongly agreed with the proposal, while 40 per cent disagreed with the need for the new cameras, with some saying improving signage would be a better option.

One person told the council: “I live nearby. After an initial "bedding in" period, when this road initially became oneway, I have never seen a vehicle going the wrong way on this road. I use this road daily.

“A camera is not a deterrent as no one willfully ignores the one way sign. If there was a problem (I do not believe there is any issue here), I suggest improving the signage rather than introducing a completely unnecessary ANPR camera.”

Others appealed for other areas in the town to be targeted by the new scheme instead.

One said: “London Road is a dangerous road, it would make sense to install average speed cameras there. People have died on the roads between Potton and surrounding villages. Why is no money spent to make those roads safer? I experience near misses all the time. Just a question of time.”

Other roads flagged as needing attention were South View and The Baulk, with one person saying: “I have seen people drive the wrong way when exiting the nursery and this is usually around a time when there are a lot of children about so I think this would make a much better location and

would do more to benefit road safety.”

The council said: “As one of the few councils selected for this second wave of enforcement, we will pilot these powers at five locations based on the criteria outlined by the Department for Transport (DfT) which focus on road and pedestrian safety.

"During the first six months of operation, warning notices will be issued instead of penalty charge notices (PCNs) for first-time offences. PCNs will be sent by post to the vehicle's registered keeper thereafter.”

Other roads chosen for the pilot scheme are Lodge Road in Cranfield, High Street and Clipstone Brook in Leighton Buzzard and Tithe Farm in Houghton Regis.

Visit the council’s website for more details about the locations and how the pilot program will be implemented.