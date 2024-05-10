No change at the top as chairman and deputy of Central Beds Council re-elected unopposed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gareth Mackey admits he’s a “stickler for the rules” – but says it’s the “honour of a lifetime” to serve in the role

Independent Flitwick councillor Gareth Mackey has been re-elected chairman of Central Bedfordshire Council, with Independent Sandy councillor Sue Bell remaining as his deputy.

The pair were unopposed at the local authority’s annual meeting, with unanimous agreement they should stay in post for another year.

Proposing councillor Mackey, council leader and Independent Potton councillor Adam Zerny said: “We’re very fortunate to have Gareth.

L Deputy Sue Bell and R CBC chairman Gareth Mackey

“He’s given up roles he could have had in order to do this, to put the hours in, put the work in and know the constitution well to ensure he chairs these meetings in a fair way.

“I’m one of many who at times has been told to quieten down by him and I see that almost as a badge of honour.

“We’ve been fortunate to have him for the past year and I’m keen for him to continue in this role.”

Conservative Flitwick councillor Ian Adams seconded his fellow ward councillor, saying: “I’m more than happy to second his nomination and support him in the work he’s undertaking on behalf of all councillors.”

Councillor Mackey left the council chamber for the discussion and vote, and on returning to his seat joked that he should “check he was back in” as chairman.

“Thank you so much for re-electing me to chair the council,” he said. “It’s been an absolute honour of a lifetime to represent you and the people of Central Bedfordshire.

“I would rededicate myself again to your service, as I did a year ago, irrespective of party or any other political persuasion.

“I know I’m a stickler for the rules. As I’ve said to you before, work with me and I’ll work with you to make this council year the best it can possibly be by working together.”

Councillor Mackey then proposed councillor Bell as his deputy, explaining: “She’s done absolutely outstanding work in supporting me this year and is always a calming influence up here.

“I’m sure she’s growing brilliantly into the role, so I’ve no hesitation in recommending her.”

Independent Dunstable East councillor Kenson Gurney seconded councillor Bell, acknowledging her to have done “an excellent job” in support of councillor Mackey.

Councillor Gurney suggested sometimes the position of deputy “can be more challenging than the lead role, as it requires a great deal of balance and skill, which councillor Bell showed excellently throughout the year and I commend her for another term”.

Councillor Bell said: “Thank you for nominating and appointing voting me in again. Gareth has been excellent to work with, such a guiding light and star.

“Everyone has been wonderful. As a new councillor, it’s been an interesting learning curve. I thank you for your professionalism and assured wisdom, and those who’ve invited me to events.

“It really has been a privilege and an honour to represent Central Bedfordshire through the diversity of mayor’s services, Scout groups and our Ukrainian guests. I’ve had a wonderful year.”