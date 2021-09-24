Park home residents in Lower Stondon benefit from £1million green homes grant to save money and energy

Park homes in Lower Stondon have benefited from a slice of a £1m Green Homes Grant.

The grant from the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy has been used to improve the energy efficiency of older, poorly insulated park homes by installing external cladding and insulation in two of the largest park home sites in Central Bedfordshire Council's area.

The grant has seen the fabric of 100 park homes improved at Three Star Park, Lower Stondon and Whipsnade Park, Whipsnade.

Operatives with resident in the process of installing the external insulation

By taking a fabric first approach the thermal efficiency and the comfort of all the properties has been improved by at least one Energy Performance Certificate band rating.

The work also improved the structural integrity of the homes will reduce property maintenance requirements in the future.

It is estimated that residents will save £105 annually in energy costs and reducing 60 tonnes of C02 a year that will contribute to the Council’s sustainability plan to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

The installation contractors Cornerstone (East Anglia) Ltd. worked throughout the Covid-19 period to meet a short-turn around target to complete all 100 homes within nine months.

As a result of the scheme, four new local jobs have been created, including one apprenticeship and local tradespeople have been employed to support the work.

Our Executive Member for Housing and Assets, Councillor Eugene Ghent, said: “I’d like to thank our contractors who met all the targets to fully utilise the £1m grant to improve as many homes as possible throughout Covid-19 lockdowns and within the tight delivery timescales.”

“These improved homes will make a real difference to the health and wellbeing of our residents and we know from feedback received that the improvements are already making a real difference to the 100 households who have benefited from lower fuel costs and are delighted in the improvement in the quality of their homes.”