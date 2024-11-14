Pensioners in Central Bedfordshire could get one-off £200 payment for winter fuel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A one-off payment of £200 could be made available to low income pensioner households in Central Bedfordshire impacted by the government’s decision to withdraw the winter fuel allowance.

Councillors are due to be asked at a Central Bedfordshire Council meeting on Thursday (November 21) to support a motion authorising the payouts from the government’s household support fund.

The Labour government announced it was withdrawing the winter fuel top-up from all pensioners regardless of income, except for those in receipt of pensioner credit, according to Independent Aspley and Woburn councillor John Baker.

“It realised subsequently there are plenty of low income pensioner households which either don’t qualify for pensioner credit, or do but aren’t in receipt of it,” he explained on social media. “This was a shambolic policy announcement, and no steps were made to mitigate the problems during the government’s October budget.

File photo of elderly couple in front of a heating radiator, holding an energy bill. Picture: Solarisys - stock.adobe.com

“Most councillors on the local authority expressed their disappointment in the government’s decision in September. As executive member for finance, I acknowledged their concerns and felt more could be done to support low income pensioner households.

“It’s great news that the Independent administration, working with sensible colleagues across CBC, will seek their support for a one-off payment of £200 to help low income pensioner households impacted by that policy.”

The motion states: “The council is in receipt of the second half of the household support fund payment. This was introduced by the last Conservative government to provide local authorities with funding for discretionary spending on food, fuel and other essential items to support low income families.

“Recognising CBC is in no overall control and after listening to members in September, the executive member for finance feels it’s prudent to consult colleagues over a significant change in direction as to how the household support fund could be deployed.

“CBC will be aware that low income pensioner households can apply for pension credit, which enables them to receive the winter fuel allowance. However, there are a number of these yet to apply or which are just above the income threshold to be eligible.

“The council’s finance team has identified about 2,200 pensioner households set to have their winter fuel allowance withdrawn because of the policy change.”

It asks CBC “to support the proposed executive decision to use around £440,000 of the household support fund to make a payment of £200 to each pensioner household where a winter fuel allowance won’t be received”.

The motion “notes this fund is a non-guaranteed income stream and such a payment can’t be assumed on an annual basis, while also noting that there’s no impact on the council’s general fund”.

And it “expresses disappointment there was no proposal to resolve the issues created for those least well-off in the Chancellor of the Exchequer’s budget statement”, last month.

Councillor Baker added on Facebook: “This money from the government’s household support fund is ring-fenced, so doesn’t come out of your council tax.

“The fund is used “to meet immediate needs and help those struggling to afford household essentials, including food, energy and water bills, and wider essentials”.