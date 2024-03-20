File photo of a road crossing. Picture: Andrew Roe

A pedestrian crossing is needed on a stretch of road in Biggleswade to prevent a “possible impending tragedy” occurring, a meeting heard.

An e-petition with 113 signatures is calling for Saxon Drive to become a safer place for pedestrians and vulnerable road users.

The petition was presented to a Central Bedfordshire Council traffic management meeting. The Green Wheel runs opposite Saxon Drive and is a popular walk for residents across the whole town, it added.

“This enables access to the A1 retail park, an industrial estate, countryside walks, open spaces and connections to villages, such as Dunton, Sutton and Potton.

“Saxon Drive faces increasing levels of traffic, noise and pollution because of growing population density in the east of the town. We want a pelican or toucan crossing between Dunton Lane and Moonflower Place on this stretch of road.

“Enabling a safe place for a pedestrian crossing in this area would enable vulnerable road users safer access to The Green Wheel and beyond, while reducing traffic speed.

“It would increase walking and cycling in this area, and deliver improved safety for parents and children who currently cross using pedestrian refuge areas, off a busy roundabout, with limited visibility.”

Independent Biggleswade East councillor Gareth Tranter explained: “There’s currently no formal crossing between Dunton Lane and Moonflower Place on Saxon Drive.

“This is a 40mph zone. It’s wide and around 200m long. Soft tarmac does lend itself to people accelerating quite hard down there. The only crossing is at the roundabout, using a pedestrian refuge.

“It’s a four junction roundabout, with poor visibility because of shrubbery growing on it. Talking to four local residents there and the numerous emails I’ve received point to possible impending tragedy in this area.

“With another 1,500 homes being built in the east of Biggleswade early next year, it’s imperative we give residents the ability to connect to services including Saxon Leisure in this part of town.

“I would urge officers to consider how to make this area a safer place for vulnerable road users.”

Independent Biggleswade West councillor Hayley Whitaker described it as “an incredibly fast and busy stretch of road”, saying: “There are residential properties on both sides of this road now, and we’re going to have even more.

“There’s a McDonald’s premises on one side and a park on the other, with no obvious means to get between the two.

“A crossing in this location would really encourage and help residents to move between these parts of the town in as safe a way as possible. So I wholeheartedly support this petition.

“The idea of a crossing here was looked at before as part of a levelling up grant application, which I don’t think we were awarded as a council, but hopefully it could be progressed sooner rather than later.”