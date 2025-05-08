Planning officers given power over footpath decision to improve safety outside Biggleswade school

Mead End outside Biggleswade Academy. Picture: Google Maps

A compromise is expected to be reached behind the scenes over the finer details of a footpath, as part of an improved safety scheme outside a Biggleswade school.

A planning condition will delegate authority to Central Bedfordshire Council officers to continue consulting the school and the local authority’s highways department, a meeting heard.

Applicant Biggleswade Academy submitted full plans to create a new pedestrian drop off and pick up point for parents, and to improve pedestrian access within the Mead End site, along with fencing, a vehicle access gate and other works.

Planning permission is required as the project includes the hardstanding element, which represents engineering works, according to a report to CBC’s development management committee.

This involves developing CBC-owned land with objections raised by Biggleswade Town Council and comments from a neighbouring resident, which cannot be overcome by way of condition, said the report.

“The application seeks to improve pedestrian access and provide a waiting area for parents arriving on foot to collect children, to segregate pedestrians from vehicles with kerbs and fencing, and deliver hardstanding for a footpath access to the north of the school buildings.

“It’s considered the scheme wouldn’t cause detrimental harm to the character and appearance of the area, impact neighbouring amenity or be prejudicial to highway safety.

“Five parking spaces would be lost, while two of those which are disabled spaces would be relocated. One representation was received in support of the application, while another commented on likely traffic congestion in the area.

“This project might normally be allowed under the general permitted development order, but the school has exceeded the cumulative footprint which can be achieved without an application for planning permission.”

Senior planning officer Eilis Edmonds told the committee: “This aims to improve pedestrian access on the school site and provide a waiting area for parents during drop off and pick up times, while segregating pedestrians from vehicles with fencing.

“An objection was received from Biggleswade Town Council around highways safety,” she explained. “The intention isn’t to provide a vehicle pick up and drop off point.

“There shouldn’t be an increase in traffic movements at the access because of this application. Highways officers have raised no objection.

“The footpath layout could be better. It’s suggested authority is delegated to officers to amend the wording of a planning condition, in consultation with the school and CBC highways.

“Parking spaces would be lost to provide the parent waiting area. It’s where the early years and reception classes are situated.”

Director of agent Woods Hardwick Planning Limited Richard Murdock said: “This was amended from the original submission to address the comments from highways.

“It’s not the initial preferred solution, but it substantially provides what’s required. We’ve looked at ways the plans could be adjusted with your officers to further improve the access to the pedestrian pick up point.

“There are a couple of possible solutions which could be brought forward via the condition the officers are proposing. It won’t result in any major modifications to the scheme. This will be very minor.” Councillors unanimously approved the development.