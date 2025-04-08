Plans for employment development near Wyboston in the pipeline

By John Guinn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 8th Apr 2025, 11:26 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2025, 17:26 BST
An employment development near Wyboston is being drawn up by Prologis UK, who have asked Bedford Borough Council for a scoping opinion.

This is a formal step that helps define what environmental impacts must be assessed before a full planning application is submitted.

The proposal, called Bedford Gateway, covers nearly 35 hectares of land west of the A1.

The developer proposes a phased construction between 2026 and 2030.

The scoping opinion does not grant planning permission, but it sets the terms for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) — a legal requirement for developments of this size.

The EIA will explore how the project could affect air quality, biodiversity, traffic, noise, flood risk, and local wildlife, including bats and great crested newts.

Prologis will be required to address these topics in detail before submitting a formal application.

More information is available on Bedford Borough Council’s planning portal, reference 25/00694/EIASCP.

Residents and community groups will have the chance to comment later in the process.

