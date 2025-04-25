Plans for purpose-build GP surgery in Great Barford clear major hurdle after years of campaigning

File photo of a doctor and patient

After years of campaigning by residents and councillors, a new purpose-built GP surgery in Great Barford has cleared a major hurdle – but questions remain about stalled progress on similar health projects across Bedford borough.

At Bedford Borough Council’s executive meeting on April 23, members unanimously approved a business case to allocate £1.9 million from the borough’s primary care capital fund towards the new facility.

This brings the total estimated build cost to £3.43 million, with the remaining funding expected to come from a £1.017 million developer contribution and a £525,000 capital injection from the Integrated Care Board (ICB) – subject to final approval.

The portfolio holder for neighbourhoods and communities: health and wellbeing, councillor Martin Towler, said: “I’m pleased to present an update report which shows progress on our shared ambition to improve primary care estates in Bedford borough.

“I’m particularly pleased to bring forward the first business case, the allocation of capital funding for the new GP surgery at Great Barford,” he said.

The new practice will replace a converted bungalow with a modern facility on Silver Street, featuring improved access, additional consulting rooms, and space to train future GPs.

Councillor Phillippa Martin-Moran-Bryant (Conservative, Great Barford) said: “It’s well known that the Great Barford surgery doesn’t just serve the village of Great Barford, it serves a huge swathe of the northern communities.

“I think it’s incredibly important not just for the village of Great Barford, but for the wider area.

“I’m also pleased that the negotiations with the ICB are developing in the way that they are because I think that’s absolutely appropriate that we’re working in tandem on this,” she said.

The report presented to the executive said a final decision to progress the scheme will be subject to formal ICB approval of the revenue consequences following patient engagement, and the GP practice signing an agreement for lease which “legally commits them to moving into the facility once delivered”.

While the Great Barford surgery progresses, the wider picture across Bedford’s healthcare estate is far more complex.

According to the council’s update report, schemes in Kempston, Wixams, Biddenham, and Wootton remain stuck at various stages due to rising construction costs, uncertain developer contributions, and limited capital support from the NHS.

Kempston’s proposed £18.8 million health hub, bringing together three existing GP practices, is still without a source of funding. A site has been identified – the former police station on Halsey Road – and consultants have endorsed the plan. But unless capital can be found, the scheme may never break ground.

With continuing housing development but no GP surgery, Wixams residents continue to rely on practices in Bedford, Wootton, and Ampthill. A permanent healthcare facility is part of revised town centre plans, but most funding won’t be available until 2029 or later. Discussions with developers are ongoing.

A new Wootton surgery costing £4.865 million has been proposed at Bedford Commercial Park. But again, no funding has been secured. The ICB has said it cannot afford the ongoing revenue costs associated with the project.

Negotiations continue with the developer after viability concerns delayed the Biddenham scheme. A financial appraisal took place in February, but there is still no confirmed start date for construction.