Plans for up to 50 homes in Roxton granted at appeal

Approximation of the two parts of the proposed development Screenshot Google My Maps Map Data (C)2025 Imagery (C)2025 Maxar Technologies

Bedford Borough Council’s decision to refuse a housing development in Roxton has been overturned by a Planning Inspector – even though it conflicts with the local plan.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans (ref 22/02545/MAO) included up to 50 homes, a children’s play area and green space – exceeding the 25-50 homes Roxton was expected to deliver under the Bedford Borough Local Plan 2023, as 50 dwellings have already been approved north of School Lane.

The appeal addressed two main issues; the suitability of the location and the effect of the proposal on heritage assets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Inspector acknowledged that the development would largely be within the countryside, outside Roxton’s defined Settlement Policy Area, and therefore conflicted with key policies of the Bedford Borough Local Plan 2030.

They found there would be “less than substantial harm” to the significance of College Farmhouse (a Grade II listed building) and the Roxton Conservation Area due to effects on their settings.

The harm to College Farmhouse was assessed as low to moderate, and to the Conservation Area as minor.

Despite these conflicts and identified harms, the Inspector found that “material considerations” weighed in favour of granting permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A critical factor was the council’s inability to demonstrate a five-year supply of deliverable housing sites, with figures ranging from the appellants’ 2.61 years to the Council’s 3.36 years, highlighting a “serious and significant” shortfall of over 2,000 dwellings.

The uncertainty surrounding the emerging Bedford Borough Local Plan 2040, which is likely to be withdrawn or found unsound, further limited the weight given to existing local plan policies.

The Inspector stated that the adverse impacts, including conflict with the development plan and localised landscape harm, would not “significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits” when assessed against national planning policy, leading to the application of the presumption in favour of sustainable development.

In his conclusion, the Inspector wrote: “I find that the proposal would conflict with the development plan when it is read as a whole, but there are material considerations which indicate that planning permission should in this case be granted other than in accordance with the development plan.

“I therefore conclude that the appeal should be allowed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, outline planning permission has been granted, subject to 26 conditions covering aspects from ecological management and drainage to highway safety and the timing for reserved matters submissions.