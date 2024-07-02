Approximation of proposed development's boundary. Screenshot Google Maps

Plans for up to 500 new homes in Great Barford are moving forward as an application for a ‘screening opinion’ has been submitted to Bedford Borough Council.

Through this screening opinion, the applicants have requested the council’s assessment as to whether an Environmental Impact Assessment would need to be submitted in respect of a future outline planning application.

An Environmental Impact Assessment is to ensure that planners consider the environmental impacts when deciding whether or not to proceed with a project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site on Bedford Road has been allocated for development in the Great Barford Neighbourhood Plan.

Neighbourhood plans can establish general planning policies for the development and use of land in a defined area. They could specify where new homes and offices should be built, and what they should look like.

But Great Barford’s plan must still meet the needs of the wider area as set out by Bedford Borough Council’s Local Plan.

A referendum on the proposed plan was held in December 2021, and the plan was ‘made’ in January 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Plan’s Policy H1 said the land at “Great Barford West” will be developed for residential use for a maximum of 500 dwellings and associated open space.

A development brief would still be required for the the site prior to any planning application being submitted.

More information on the screening option can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 24/01197/EIASCR.

The planning portal states: “Comments may not be submitted at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This type of application is either determined and there is no requirement to Consult according to Planning Legislation or we were consulted by another Determining Planning Authority or is a request for information or notification only.”