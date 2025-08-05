Plans submitted to build 4 'badly needed' homes in Sandy pub's garden

The Kings Arms in Sandy. Picture: Google Maps

Four new homes could be built in the ‘overlarge’ garden of a Sandy pub, if plans are approved.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans include building four starter homes – which would reflect the small cottages that are typical on London Road – on land at The Kings Arms.

One of these would be a disabled unit.

The Grade 2 listed pub is registered as an Asset of Community Value – but this is due to expire next year, with no approach from the community to control or buy it so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application states: “The public house has an overlarge garden and parking area with more recent development to all sides, the latest being an approval to the front for two houses CB/16/05626/FULL consisting of a 2 bed and a 3 bed.

“The application seeks to build four 1-bedroom starter homes, including one M4(2) disabled unit. The new build will be located to the South West of the plot close to the Southern boundary.

“The proposal seeks to provide 4 starter homes but also to protect the future of the Kings Arms that is already recognised as an Asset of Community Value with its protection expiring in February 2026.”

It goes on to add: “Access is to use the existing access and widened at the rear gate to facilitate two way traffic throughout the complete access.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Four parking bays are located close to the new houses, the M4(2) house has a disabled bay to the side with the other three units having the parking opposite with resident only idenfied parking.”

The number of spaces for parking at the pub would be unchanged.

And while the application acknowledges that it would result in “physical change to the setting of the Kings Arms” it adds: “This change will not result in any harm to the actual significance of this Heritage Asset and the

impact of the application proposal is therefore neutral.

“However, should the council conclude that the proposal might result in some harm it is self-evident that any such perceived harm can only be of a limited and less than substanal nature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Furthermore, any such perceived less than substanal harm must then be weighed up and balanced against the other public benefits which will flow from the scheme.

“Principal in this regard is the provision of four badly needed new homes. Our community has an acknowledged housing crisis which has serious consequences for the quality of people’s lives and it would be wholly inappropriate for the public benefit arising from construction four [sic] new houses to be simply ignored.”

The consultation period for the application – ref CB/25/01900/FULL – runs until August 22.

Visit the Public Notices Portal to find details of other public notices including planning applications.