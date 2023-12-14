File photo showing a close up of runners. Picture: STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images

Organisers face a race against time to arrange an inaugural 5km run around Biggleswade, a meeting heard.

A target is for 200 to 300 participants, with serious competitors, casual runners and families taking part in next year’s event.

A report to the town council unveiled some options, with two laps of a 2.5km course if necessary. Entry could cost £10 to £15.

One of the organisers Aiden Jones approached the council in October hoping to enable Biggleswade “to rival other towns in the area, such as Sandy and St Neots”.

The event proposed for Sunday, May 26 or Monday, May 27 would start at 9.30am and “should take around an hour”, according to Mr Jones.

But he hopes for a form of “carnival atmosphere before and after” the race, said the report.

BTC’s head of governance and strategic partnerships Karim Hosseini told councillors a route needs to be chosen for the run, which would take roughly an hour to complete.

Deputy mayor Mark Knight asked about forming a core committee, wondering whether Mr Jones is “doing this solo with the town council, or if there’s a committee of volunteers”.

Town councillor Michael North suggested the route includes a footpath beside the river, which is scheduled to be closed for improvements in May.

Mayor Mark Foster: “That’s slightly problematic if it’s going to be shut off. What concerns me is there are many unanswered questions. I support the principle of this, but it isn’t the town council’s responsibility to run the event.”

Mr Hosseini added: “We’d broadly be supportive as long as it’s safe, but with relatively minimal input from council officers.”

Town councillor Madeline Russell explained: “Part of a possible route under the A1 isn’t easy to negotiate by foot, let alone running. If it’s wet it’s almost impossible.

“The other one would be less ideal, although much easier to run. If it’s only for two hours on a Sunday morning, does it really matter (using the town centre)?

“The overall proposal is rather ambitious. Why would we need music and a DJ on a Sunday morning?” she asked. “Do we want anything too intrusive when there are residents around the Market Square?

“It should be a smaller style event, which is built on year-by-year and would be nice if it became annual.”

Town councillor Jonathan Woodhead said: “There’s plenty of positivity in this and it’s a welcome addition. I wonder where the entry fees go and about some of the costs. To do this in six months is ambitious. Equally you want to make it interesting and exciting for people to turn up or take part.”

Town councillor Jo Jones admitted being “an enthusiastic seasonal runner”, saying: “I’ve attended several of these events. It’s really hard to find a 5km route in Biggleswade which works nicely, so I appreciate the complexity.

“Something starting and ending in town would be good, and which isn’t a lap because they’re boring. There are plenty of benefits for the community and for personal fitness.”