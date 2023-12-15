Play area in Biggleswade to close while work goes ahead on new section of town's green wheel

Gates will be closed for three weeks

Town councillors pictured at the commencement of work to refurbish the play area, earlier this year. Image: Biggleswade Town Council.

Gates to a Biggleswade play area will be shut for three weeks next month, during nearby construction work, as a town councillor warned “nobody wants a child running out” if they remain open.

A new section of the Biggleswade Green Wheel is being created by Central Bedfordshire Council off Mill Lane.

The local authority has contacted Biggleswade Town Council to ask for the gate closure at Franklin Recreation Ground between January 4 and 25, with enough leeway for the improvement project to be finished.

CBC explained: “It’s anticipated the work should take about two weeks to complete. We need to ensure the safety of the public during the construction phase.

“HGVs will need to access a storage area and a point beyond that both only accessible via Mill Lane. These lorries will be turning into the building works area, which is directly next to the recreation ground.

“A bridleway and footpath will be closed for safety reasons and we want to also shut the main gate to the play area, which faces on to Mill Lane, with your permission.

“This would mean entry to the recreation ground would be restricted to the access point along footpath 21. We’re seeking someone to direct the works traffic to further minimise risks.”

CBC has offered “to provide a lock and chain with the combination number, if required”, along with some appropriate signage, said a report to the town council.

Town councillor Madeline Russell warned: “We just have to say ‘yes, of course’ to this one, as we don’t want those gates open and a child running out.

“It needs to be done for safety reasons, if they’re bringing lorries with building materials into that area.”

Town councillor Jonathan Woodhead said: “This taking place in probably the quietest three weeks of the year is quite sensible and good.

“I welcome the creation of the new cycle path, as well. The path which goes down the side of the River Ivel is crumbling and falling away.

“Any improved infrastructure in that regard is to be appreciated. It’s a tiny inconvenience around the recreation ground, but for a larger benefit.

“The park won’t be used as much in early January as later in the year, so hopefully it won’t cause too many problems.”

The Biggleswade Green Wheel was created in 2015 and is fully open to walkers, while more than 90 per cent of it can be used by cyclists, according to CBC’s website.

“Green wheels create a long-term vision for linking publicly accessible routes and green spaces around communities,” it added.

“These tracks create a rim, which is supported by spokes of footpaths leading from towns and villages out to the circular rim and beyond.

“Each green wheel should be available to walkers and cyclists, while providing links to the wider bridleway network for horse riders.

“They protect, manage and improve biodiversity, landscape and heritage, as well as creating new habitats, landscape and accessible green spaces where possible.”