Positive response to revamped Biggleswade play area after official opening

Finishing touches needed but residents happy, a meeting has heard after the refurbishment
By Euan Duncan, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 7th Jun 2023, 09:33 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 09:33 BST

The finishing touches need to be added to a renovated Biggleswade play area, but town councillors are delighted by the public response after its official opening, a meeting heard.

Work is nearing completion on Franklin Recreation Ground, which staged an opening event at the weekend.

Town clerk Peter Tarrant told Biggleswade Town Council’s public land and open spaces committee: “It sounds like this has been well received by the public, which is good.

How Franklin Recreation Ground used to lookHow Franklin Recreation Ground used to look
“There’s still a small journey until we get absolutely everything on board. To compliment what’s there, we need to ensure the front access is complete.

“The kissing gate needs to be finished, the basketball area has to be repainted, we’ve taken away the old metal picnic bench and have to replace it with a new bench, and we need to put in another picnic area.

“Generally speaking we’re almost there. The work done so far has been exceptional. There’s a long way to go, but it’s the start of the journey.”

BTC’s public realm manager Jonathan Woolley said: “It’s been a monumental task getting all the equipment in there during the last two weeks.

“We’ve moved plenty of soil and equipment as well. It looks beautiful now. We’ve tidied up the bandstand, which always looked an eyesore.”

Town councillor Michael North, who chairs the committee, said: “It’s very positive. We congratulate you. It really does look magnificent.”

Town councillor Colin Thomas agreed, saying: “I got plenty of good feedback from everyone on Saturday. (June 3rd) The staff relayed back that it took much effort, but thank you.”

BTC’s head of governance and strategic partnerships Karim Hosseini explained that a power source is being investigated “to see the future requirement for a suitable (CCTV) camera and potential lighting”, while the contractors for the gates are expected to do the work on June 23rd.

Town councillor Duncan Strachan said: “The public are delighted it’ll be open for summer, even if it’s not quite finished.

“The praise I’ve heard since Saturday is such that’s it’s been overwhelmingly welcomed. It’s fantastic that it’s there for the remainder of the summer.”

Town mayor Mark Foster described it as “exceptional”, adding: “To have the positive feedback from residents was really pleasing.

“We’ve got some of the inclusive equipment there, which was appreciated, such as the picnic benches and wheelchair places.”

He also asked for an update on a planned fence, which could cost “upwards of £5,000”, and whether officers could share what their vision might be.

Mr Hosseini replied: “We’ve obtained several quotes from different contractors on the fencing. It’s a dark green single mesh fence, which is more secure.”

Councillor Strachan suggested that should come back to the public land and open spaces working group before returning to committee.

The committee agreed a recommendation for officers “to progress the wider scoping work to establish a power source for future connectivity of lighting and CCTV” at the Mill Lane site.

