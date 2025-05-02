"Private" decision over SEND school in Biggleswade criticised by councillor and former mayor

The Ivel Valley College Site, The Baulk. Its school site is on Hitchmead Road. Image: Google Maps.

Scrutiny of redevelopment options for a Biggleswade special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) school is the same as under previous administrations, according to a local authority executive member.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CBC wants to increase the capacity of Ivel Valley School and College in Hitchmead Road by 85 places to 330.

Independent Leighton Linslade West councillor Steve Owen described the project as “an important one”, in a statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While CBC’s executive has provided a preferred option for delivering the required special school places, no decisions have been made yet,” he explained.

“We’ll be going to consultation, which will provide further information, setting out the council’s preferred option and the other options that have been considered.

“Parents and the local community can then submit their views on the proposals before a decision is made, and we hope as many people as possible will take that opportunity.

“The scrutiny committee will be offered the chance to add value when the consultation has been completed. The responsibilities for decision-making and such scrutiny remain the same as in previous years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Executive member for children’s services and community safety councillor Owen was responding to comments made during Biggleswade Town Council’s annual assembly about the the decision-making process.

In part of the meeting allocated for CBC ward members, Conservative Biggleswade East councillor Grant Fage said: “It’s on the public record that Ivel Valley School is in a state that’s no way fit for purpose.

“So it’s been a huge focus of the scrutiny committee to see what options are available to improve that school. This is whether to change the present site, find a new site or expand the current site.

“A decision has been made in private, where five options including one of “an adjacent site” were presented. Option 1(b) was then decided in public by the executive to expand the school on to an adjacent site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It isn’t Stratton Way football pitch. I think the town council would know about that. I don’t think it’s Maunder Avenue, as there are talks around those open spaces on King’s Reach which are still owned by the developer.

“That leaves one adjacent site, and this decision was made without any scrutiny. The committee didn’t have the opportunity to drill into the numbers to consider the various choices, despite having several councillors with plenty of experience and interest in this.

“Instead, this was made by a select number of executive members in private. I think that’s absolutely appalling, but that decision has been taken. We think the costs have ranged from £33m, two years ago, to £78m now for certain options, which would have been to the east of Biggleswade.

“This option expanding to the adjacent site, which is also next to Stratton School, is around the £44m mark. But none of us know because those figures haven’t been presented, despite being requested by the scrutiny committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s imperative these children’s welfare comes first because redeveloping that site for young people with such complex needs will be extraordinarily disruptive. The council has an obligation to get this right, as we owe it to them.”