Proposed 'cafe tax' for al fresco tables in Central Bedfordshire is shelved

A so-called ‘cafe tax’ for putting tables and chairs on the pavement outside business premises appears to have been scrapped by Central Bedfordshire Council’s Independent administration.

The potential £350 charge as part of the local authority’s annual review of its fees and charges was strongly opposed by some small businesses and opposition councillors.

Independent Potton councillor Tracey Wye warned previously: “The council has to ensure anything which goes on its pavements is safe for users, but we are listening.”

CBC’s fees and charges are subject to an annual review, with any proposed increases to prices requiring council approval, according to a report to its executive.

File photo of a cup of coffee (Photo by ANTOINE JAUSSAUD/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)

Any changes are due to take effect on January 1st each year for most services, said the report. “The total income derived from fees and charges in 2024/25 was £68.2m.”

Independent Aspley and Woburn councillor John Baker explained: “We’ve listened to the views of councillors and others, and removed the fees and charges with which they disagreed.

“We’ll be coming back to that in the budget session because of having to pay for our officer time somehow, but hopefully the outcome satisfies members of the council.”

Liberal Democrat Leighton Linslade South councillor Shaun Roberts asked whether that meant fees and charges on pavement tables and chairs had been dropped.

Independent Potton councillor Adam Zerny, who chairs the executive, replied: “Do you see any mention of fees and charges on tables and chairs here? Does that answer your question?”

Lib Dem group leader councillor Roberts said: “It’s a very sensible move that this council is taking some steps to support our High Streets.

“Not including the charge on tables and chairs outside cafes is a really important thing. I’m glad the executive has listened to full council on this issue.”

Conservative Cranfield and Marston Moretaine councillor Sue Clark intended to raise the same topic, saying: “Thank you for answering that question.

“The other two recommendations of scrutiny haven’t been taken forward by the executive, that’s not to put a percentage increase on green waste collection or to put up parking charges. I see both of those things are being done.”

Executive member for finance councillor Baker added: “You’ll have noticed Bedford Borough Council is scrapping all its free parking, implementing charges which are greater than ours.

“Other areas also have charges higher than ours, and the government is about to take £24m off this council. What I haven’t seen in the last two-and-a-half years is anyone saying ‘I’d like you not to do this, and here’s how to pay for it’.

“The budget is coming soon and the serious people in this local authority have to figure out how we bridge that £24m gap.

“Starting by saying ‘we won’t increase this or that’ doesn’t seem like a sensible policy. We’ve settled on tables and chairs, and I hope the council supports the rest.

“If members want to bring forward more amendments at November’s council meeting, while not raising money, they can do that. But they’ll have to explain how to pay for it a month later.”

The executive agreed the proposed fees and charges for 2026, ahead of their consideration by full council.