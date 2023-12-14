£91k investment to make Biggleswade town centre "more attractive and easier to use"

The funding is coming from the Government

Biggleswade town centre. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

More than £90,000 could be spent on renovating aspects of Biggleswade town centre, ahead of a new vision planned for Market Square, a meeting heard.

The town council is to benefit from the UK shared prosperity and rural England prosperity funds town centre improvements framework, which has initiated several local authority projects, according to a town council report.

Around £91,000 capital investment in Market Square and the town centre is planned, said the report. “The town council project aims to collaborate with Central Bedfordshire Council to develop a town centre investment plan.

“This will also include the cultural strategy intervention, making an extra £30,000 revenue grant available to town councils for cultural events, engagement and town promotion. All funds must be spent and delivered by March 31st 2025.”

Four areas to potentially upgrade are the electrical power supply, levelling pavements and pedestrian areas, town centre directional signs, and digital boards with parking availability and other information.

A further four suggestions in the report, including staging six flagship music and drama themed events in Market Square, and providing a new museum and culture centre, are on hold for now.

These cultural schemes could be discussed by BTC’s town centre management committee, while the other two ideas might be dropped.

Town councillor Madeline Russell told a town council meeting: “This money comes from central government via CBC. Although we’re considering a town centre vision, that won’t be in place before making these decisions,” she explained.

“Some practical things have been suggested which could happen in the short-term to make the centre of Biggleswade more attractive and easier to use.

“It was thought there could be six signs around the town centre, which haven’t been budgeted for by either council. This lump sum is capital. It shouldn’t be used as revenue, otherwise it impacts on our budget for future years.”

Deputy mayor Mark Knight said: “The electrical power supply just needs fixing. We need to spend public money wisely, even if it’s effectively a grant.

“I wonder if digital display boards for parking (availability) is overkill for Biggleswade. There’s usually spare capacity.

“Static short stay or long stay parking signs directing everyone to our car parks might be sufficient, without the expense of going digital.

“The public toilets on Market Square are in desperate need of renovation, so that could be a possible use and something we should consider urgently.”

Councillor Russell added: “When we know the costings, we can see if there’s money left over and potentially make some improvements to the public toilets.

“I’d like to see new provision installed. We need those facilities for our market traders. Perhaps that’s the fifth item to add to the list. CBC might approve that as the public toilets are in its building.”

Town councillor Andrew Skilton suggested having an App for parking availability, as digital signage indicates data is available to provide the relevant information.