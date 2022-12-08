Queues of 34 vehicles predicted every weekday evening as council 'strongly objects' to Biggleswade housing development

Biggleswade. Image: Mayor Councillor Grant Fage.

Fears that parts of Biggleswade will grind to a halt if a housing scheme is approved are prompting “strong opposition” from the town council and the local MP to the proposed development.

Town councillors have objected consistently to applicant Hallam Land Management’s plans for up to 416 homes on a 43-acre site, north of Furzenhall Road.

Advertisement

The project includes affordable housing, allotments, a community orchard, public open space, children’s play area, parking, cycleways and footpaths, and landscaping.

But the applicant is predicting queues of 34 vehicles every weekday evening on the Shortmead Street and Sun Street roundabout, according to a social media post by Biggleswade mayor Grant Fage.

“There are no measures provided to improve the junction,” he warned.

Conservative North East Bedfordshire MP Richard Fuller has submitted a further objection over the proposals to the planning authority, Central Bedfordshire Council.

Advertisement

“I remain concerned about pressure on local infrastructure, road and pedestrian safety, and the impact on nearby roads,” he said in a letter, adding the London Road and Drove Road junction would be operating over capacity.

Deputy mayor Madeline Russell told a town council meeting last month: “We’ll be strongly objecting to this, as various issues still need to be addressed.

Advertisement

“There’s Potton Road and the impact of the A4128 works In particular, which are going to be completed,” she said.

“We need transport consultants to consider this again. This application will be three-years-old on Christmas Eve.”

Advertisement

The issue was discussed further in private, leading to an extraordinary council meeting last week.

Councillor Fage said: “The transport consultants response, which they’ve been over in detail, has been shared with members.”

Advertisement

CBC Conservative Biggleswade North and town councillor Ian Bond revealed the application is now due to be considered at a development management committee meeting in January.

“That transport consultants report, as with the previous one, has real weight,” he explained.

Advertisement

“Regardless how clever or amazingly talented we are in producing a report, the fact it comes from us rather than a professional transport consultant gives it almost no weight.

“We’ve gone so far on this application and put in so many hours. To lose it for a halfpenny’s worth of tar isn’t right. It’s important we don’t slip up at the last minute.

Advertisement

“We should ask the consultant to look at the latest transport assessment from Hallam and produce a proper response we can consider as a council.”

Councillor Fage replied that the work prepared already was “that of the transport consultant, who’s comfortable with everything we’re saying here”.

Advertisement

Several councillors considered it essential for it to be “a professional independent document”.

Councillor Duncan Strachan said: “There isn’t much comment about the junction of Potton Road and Furzenhall Road, and the virtual crossroads there.

Advertisement

“That’s quite important for the access. The other is Drove Road and London Road, with Eagle Farm Road just as much part of that junction. It’s mentioned, but not necessarily highlighted.”