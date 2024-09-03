Removal of embankment slide at Bedford Road Recreation Ground, Sandy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The play area at the Bedford Road Recreation Ground is one of Sandy’s treasured facilities owned and maintained by Sandy Town Council. Among the various play equipment there is a very popular slide that has been in use for over 20 years.

Through the Town Council’s regular playground inspections carried out by the Outdoor Team, it was reported that the slide was no longer fit for purpose as the steel it is made of had thinned out while the posts were also rusted. Thus, for safety reasons, the slide has been removed entirely.

The Town Council is inviting all residents, parents and interested parties to propose the type of replacement slide or other piece of play equipment they would like to see on the embankment. The suggestions should be forwarded to the Deputy Clerk, Ian Reed, by end of September 2024 via email ([email protected]) or by calling the Town Council Offices on 01767 681491.

The Town Council will engage children through the local primary schools to get their feedback as well. When asked to comment on removal of the slide, Councillors Osborne and Sutton shared the sentiment that the slide had been a wonderful asset to the park and are eager to hear what local children would like to see on the embankment.

We would like to express special thanks to Reids Playground Maintenance Ltd for removing the slide at no charge.