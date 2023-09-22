News you can trust since 1891
Robots help get Sandy's football pitches ready for the new season

The pitches are now all marked up and ready for the new season.
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 13:58 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 13:58 BST
L to R: Richard Gilbert, Sandy Town Council groundsman; Cllr Susan Sutton, chair of community services and environment committee; mayor of Sandy Cllr Joanna Hewitt; and Daniel White, GroundTech. Picture: Sandy Town CouncilL to R: Richard Gilbert, Sandy Town Council groundsman; Cllr Susan Sutton, chair of community services and environment committee; mayor of Sandy Cllr Joanna Hewitt; and Daniel White, GroundTech. Picture: Sandy Town Council
Robots have taken to Sandy’s football pitches to get them ready for the new season.

The GPS line marking robots from GroundTech have been programmed with the measurements of each pitch with pinpoint accuracy.

Mayor, Joanna Hewitt said: "Seeing the robot systematically work across the field marking out perfect lines, corners and the centre line circle was amazing."

Daniel White, from GroundTech, added: "We are delighted to work alongside a progressive town council seeking sustainable solutions to meet the sporting expectations from those aged seven to 70."

