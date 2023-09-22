The pitches are now all marked up and ready for the new season.

L to R: Richard Gilbert, Sandy Town Council groundsman; Cllr Susan Sutton, chair of community services and environment committee; mayor of Sandy Cllr Joanna Hewitt; and Daniel White, GroundTech. Picture: Sandy Town Council

Robots have taken to Sandy’s football pitches to get them ready for the new season.

The GPS line marking robots from GroundTech have been programmed with the measurements of each pitch with pinpoint accuracy.

Mayor, Joanna Hewitt said: "Seeing the robot systematically work across the field marking out perfect lines, corners and the centre line circle was amazing."