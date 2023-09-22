Robots help get Sandy's football pitches ready for the new season
The pitches are now all marked up and ready for the new season.
Robots have taken to Sandy’s football pitches to get them ready for the new season.
The GPS line marking robots from GroundTech have been programmed with the measurements of each pitch with pinpoint accuracy.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mayor, Joanna Hewitt said: "Seeing the robot systematically work across the field marking out perfect lines, corners and the centre line circle was amazing."
Daniel White, from GroundTech, added: "We are delighted to work alongside a progressive town council seeking sustainable solutions to meet the sporting expectations from those aged seven to 70."