Row over free school plan for Biggleswade as councillor accused of 'stonewalling'

A committee chairman has accused a Central Bedfordshire Council executive member of “a dreadful misjudgment” and “stonewalling” over a local free school bid.

Oak Bank School Trust in Leighton Buzzard announced earlier this month its withdrawal from the process because of “continued uncertainties” around site availability, “project timelines” and the “absence of any meaningful communication”.

The new free school was due to be built on the Ivel Valley School site on Hitchmead Road in Biggleswade.

Conservative Heath and Reach councillor Mark Versallion told CBC’s SEND sub-committee, which he chairs, it would be “timely to update everyone on the free school plans and Oak Bank’s withdrawal from that initiative”.

But executive member for children’s services and Independent Leighton Linslade West councillor Steve Owen replied: “I haven’t received any request for an update.

“I’m aware the director of children’s services issued an email to members on March 20. It’s likely a paper on this issue will go to the executive when matters are clearer.”

Describing this response as “so disappointing”, councillor Versallion said: “I met with your two directors and it was put to them the public would expect an update as to the phone calls, emails and communication efforts made by the senior staff of this council around the latest status of the free school bid.

“Instead you’re stonewalling this committee by asking us to refer to a long written email, which is a week old.”

Councillor Owen explained: “You haven’t contacted me to include this matter in my executive member update.

“The executive has made no decisions on this matter and received no report about it, but may well do so in the future. I haven’t anything further to report about this matter and I’ll take it to the executive when I do.”

Councillor Versallion added: “The assistant director was personally comfortable to give me an update this morning, so it appears you’re preventing him from doing that.

“You’ve misjudged your response to this reasonable request, which may take the form of ‘I made three phone calls, it went to voicemail and I’m continuing to make an effort’.

“But if you and your officers can’t even tell the committee what they’ve been doing during the last ten days, then that’s a dreadful misjudgment.”

Councillor Owen read a section of the director’s email, saying: “We’re aware of the recent announcement by Oak Bank School Trust, regarding its decision to withdraw from the proposed social, emotional and mental health (SEMH) free school.

“The director of children and families has been in ongoing talks with the Department for Education (DfE). Some DfE best value checks must be completed before we can begin delivery.

“When we receive that notice to proceed with the SEMH school, the DfE has assured us we can work with an alternative sponsor to secure the specialist education required.

“We’ve scheduled a meeting with Oak Bank School Trust to discuss its decision and ensure we can maintain an effective working partnership to continue delivering specialist education in Central Bedfordshire.”

Councillor Owen concluded: “I don’t wish to go beyond that statement and I don’t wish my officers to go beyond it, this morning, either.”