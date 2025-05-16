Royal British Legion to decide on wreath laying for LGBTQ+ veterans at Biggleswade Remembrance Day

The War Memorial in Biggleswade Market Square

A wreath is expected to be laid in honour of LGBTQ+ veterans at this year’s Remembrance Day parade in Biggleswade, subject to Royal British Legion approval.

A motion was presented by residents to the annual assembly asking for this to happen. Having been approved at that meeting last month, the request has to be considered at the next town council meeting.

The motion called on the local authority to formally recognise LGBTQ+ veterans, who were discharged from service because of their sexuality, according to a report to the town council’s annual statutory meeting.

“This recognition would include their inclusion in the Remembrance Day parade and the laying of a wreath in their memory,” said the report.

Town councillor Madeline Russell explained: “It’s not formally our decision, as it’s for the Royal British Legion (to decide).

“But I would suggest the town council recommends to the British Legion that these people should be included.” Councillors unanimously voted in favour of her suggestion to pass on the decision.