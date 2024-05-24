Sandy mayor and deputy mayor re-elected at town council's annual meeting

Sandy mayor and deputy mayor Joanna Hewitt and Paul Sharman

Sandy’s mayor and deputy mayor will serve another year in office after being re-elected at the Annual Meeting of Sandy Town Council.

On Monday, cllrs Joanna Hewitt and Paul Sharman were welcomed back into the roles for 2024/25.

Mayor Cllr Hewitt said: “It has been a challenging year but I am pleased to continue the work that has already been started including the Neighbourhood Plan.

“While members may agree to disagree at times, the town council worked well together, and I am grateful to everyone for their commitment to the town. Though 2024/25 will be just as challenging, I look forward to working with councillors, town council staff, members of the community and Central Bedfordshire Council to meet new challenges.”