Sandy mayor and deputy mayor re-elected at town council's annual meeting
On Monday, cllrs Joanna Hewitt and Paul Sharman were welcomed back into the roles for 2024/25.
Mayor Cllr Hewitt said: “It has been a challenging year but I am pleased to continue the work that has already been started including the Neighbourhood Plan.
“While members may agree to disagree at times, the town council worked well together, and I am grateful to everyone for their commitment to the town. Though 2024/25 will be just as challenging, I look forward to working with councillors, town council staff, members of the community and Central Bedfordshire Council to meet new challenges.”
Deputy Mayor Cllr Sharman added: “I will do my best in the role as I hope that I have done over the past 12 months.”