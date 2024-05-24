Sandy mayor and deputy mayor re-elected at town council's annual meeting

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 24th May 2024, 11:11 BST
Sandy mayor and deputy mayor Joanna Hewitt and Paul SharmanSandy mayor and deputy mayor Joanna Hewitt and Paul Sharman
Sandy mayor and deputy mayor Joanna Hewitt and Paul Sharman
Sandy’s mayor and deputy mayor will serve another year in office after being re-elected at the Annual Meeting of Sandy Town Council.

On Monday, cllrs Joanna Hewitt and Paul Sharman were welcomed back into the roles for 2024/25.

Mayor Cllr Hewitt said: “It has been a challenging year but I am pleased to continue the work that has already been started including the Neighbourhood Plan.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“While members may agree to disagree at times, the town council worked well together, and I am grateful to everyone for their commitment to the town. Though 2024/25 will be just as challenging, I look forward to working with councillors, town council staff, members of the community and Central Bedfordshire Council to meet new challenges.”

Deputy Mayor Cllr Sharman added: “I will do my best in the role as I hope that I have done over the past 12 months.”

Related topics:Joanna HewittSandy Town CouncilCentral Bedfordshire Council