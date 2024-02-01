News you can trust since 1891
Sandy taxpayers face increase as town council sets budget for new financial year

The 2024/25 precept was agreed at £680,302
By The Newsroom
Published 1st Feb 2024, 10:50 GMT
Taxpayers in Sandy will face a council tax rise after the council set its budget for the new financial year.

At a full council meeting, the precept requirement for 2024/25 was agreed at £680,302. The amount equates to £167.89 a year based on Band D - £21.79p per week.

This reflects an increase of £11.36 compared to the current financial year.

It was also agreed that the Rolling Capital Fund allocation for 2024/25 would be £51,300.

The budget and precept were both unanimously voted through by members.

All aspects of the council’s budget were scrutinised and evaluated to make efficiency savings where possible while ensuring that its core functions are adequately resourced.

The council says it recognises the importance of providing a best value service to keep costs down. As such, service providers and contracts are continually reviewed to ensure best value.

Support funding is applied for, where possible, to alleviate the burden on the precept, it says.