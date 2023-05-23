Do you want to help make a difference to your community?

Sandy Town Council has four vacant spaces – and is looking for volunteers to step into the role.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A council spokesperson said: “You do not need any special qualifications to become a councillor (though work experience and relevant qualifications are welcomed); but mainly the desire and love for your town with a willingness to put in the effort required. It’s not just about decision making but rolling up your sleeves and getting properly involved in community projects.”

Sandy Town Council Offices.

The council has one vacancy for the Fallowfield ward, two vacancies for the Ivel ward, and one for the Pinnacle ward.

Anyone interested in becoming a councillor must be over 18, be an elector, live or work in or near Sandy and be a citizen of the EU or Commonwealth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But you can’t become a councillor if you work for another authority in a politically restrictive post, or work for the town council; are the subject of a bankruptcy restrictions order or interim order; have been sentenced to prison for three months or more in the past five years; or have been convicted of a corrupt or illegal practice by an election court.

The deadline for applications is Friday, June 16 and forms are avalable by emailing [email protected] or dropping in to the council offices at 10 Cambridge Road.