Sandy Town Council supports new youth shelter to provide teens with a place to socialise

A new ‘youth shelter’ in Sandy is being installed to provide young people with a place to socialise.

Sandy Town Council is supporting the new shelter at Bedford Road Recreation Ground which is in the final stages, with completion set for November 27.

The Youth Shelter will replace the existing shelter at the Recreation Ground, and will provide teenagers a place to ‘hang’ out and socialise.

The shelter will help teens to socialise. Image submitted.

A spokesperson for the council said: “Shelters can help to go some way to providing teenagers and young people with somewhere to be, preferable than the street corner.

“Studies have shown that it is as important for teenagers to socialise with their friends as it is for them to study for their exams, which is why we believe in the importance of providing this facility to the young people of Sandy.”