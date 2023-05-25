A new mayor will be serving Sandy Town Council.

Cllr Joanna Hewitt was handed the mayoral chain from Cllr Martin Pettitt who has been in the role for two years.

Cllr Pettitt took the opportunity of thanking all colleagues, members, and Council staff, but notably Deputy Mayor Cllr Hewitt and Town Clerk Nicola Sewell for their unstinting help and support and wise counsel during his two years in office, plus, the patience, support, and forbearance of his wife Jackie.

Outgoing mayor Cllr Martin Pettitt (centre) congratulates new deputy mayor Cllr Paul Sharman and mayor Cllr Joanna Hewitt.

He congratulated Cllr Hewitt along with newly appointed deputy mayor Cllr Paul Sharman.

Mayor Cllr Hewitt said: “I am honoured to have been appointed Mayor of Sandy and thank the council for their confidence in me.

“I look forward to working with my fellow councillors, community groups and residents across Sandy, for the benefit of the town.

“There are projects to bring to conclusion and challenges, such as Sandye Place, to face

together.”

Deputy Mayor Cllr Sharman, whose father served as deputy mayor in 2014, added: “I would like to thank my fellow councillors for electing me as deputy mayor for the year 2023/2024 and look forward to carrying out the role to the best of my ability. This is the first time in the history of Sandy Town Council that a father and son have been deputy mayor.”

The council is still recruiting for four councillors to take up the vacant seats until June 16.