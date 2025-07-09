Sandye Place: Town council reveals its response to consultation as town waits for future of site to be decided

The mansion house at Sandye Place Academy. Picture: Sandy Town Council

With the consultation over the future of Sandye Place now over, the town faces a five-month wait to discover its fate.

The Central Bedfordshire consultation, which ran from April 16 to July 8, called for feedback over plans for the site – including a £19m care home to replace the current council-run Allison House.

A decision is expected to be made on December 2.

In the consultation, Central Beds Council called for suggestions for the rest of the site – which is listed as an Asset of Community Value.

Mayor Joanna Hewitt and Cllr Anthony Lock holding a Councillor Surgery at the Sandy Carnival in June. Picture: Neil Darlow

These could include transferring the asset to the community or leasing it to a group for an agreed amount, reviewing community suggestions for the land, giving the community the right to bid for the site, or opening up the opportunity to sell the land to any of the mentioned groups, or others interested in buying it.

But it had not ruled out the possibility of housing on the land.

Since the consultation opened, Sandy Town Council organised community events, calling for residents to step up and help save the beloved site – which has been used to host the Sandy Carnival, Coronation celebrations and other ad-hoc events. Sandy youth club also operates from a dedicated building on the site.

Inside the Manor House.

A spokesperson for the council said: “From Facebook posts to media interviews and councillor surgeries, the town council has worked tirelessly to get as many residents as possible to respond to the consultation.

The council said it “strongly agreed” with the plan for a new care home at the site, adding: “We believe the development of a replacement home for Allison House located on the brownfield site of Sandye Place will provide a safe and peaceful location, bringing the residents into the heart of the community and offering an enhancement to the town centre.

“It is vital that current residents of Allison House are offered the choice of accommodation in the new home.

“The new home should be built and completed before the current residents of Allison House are moved out, so they can be relocated directly into the new facility.”

Before it became an academy, the school was known as Sandye Place Middle School.

And it said that the council should “[k]eep residents informed and ensure clear support pathways are in place for those residents that cannot make the move due to the new facility not being able to cater for their needs.”

It added that it felt all options in the consultation had been correctly evaluated, that none needed to be investigated in more details and that there were no further options that should have been considered.

The council said it strongly disagreed that community facilities should be provided alongside the residential home building.

It said: “The town council feels that to house the care home and youth centre in the same building would be incongruous. While both the care Home and youth centre are important to the town and its residents and integration between age groups is to be encouraged, we do feel that young people need their own separate space.

Sandye Place Academy site map. Picture: Central Bedfordshire Council

“Integration could be achieved through facilities such as a community garden/orchard alongside encouraging multi-age events and activities.

“Paramount to our thinking is the safeguarding of residents in the new care facility. Alongside the safeguarding of young people in the youth club.”

Meanwhile, the council said it supports the transfer of the ownership of Sandye Place to the community, through a Community Asset Transfer.

It said: “The town council is particularly concerned that the Listed Assets comprising the Mansion House and Dovecote, along with the historic sundial and summerhouse, should be protected.”

And it added: “Sandy Town Council has worked with the community and through public consultation has developed its new Neighbourhood Plan incorporating a specific Sandye Place Masterplan. Drawing from the Sandye Place Masterplan, we have listed below nine major points of focus:

1. The green space should be retained for community use

2. A public park that provides facilities for recreation, arts and culture should be created

3. Path and cycleways should be introduced to improve connectivity through the town

4. The bridge over the River Ivel connecting Sandye Place, the town centre and Beeston should be restored

5. The listed Manor House and dovecote, along with the historic sundial and summerhouse, should be protected

6. A Community Hub (the school hall/hangar building) for local groups and residents which supports activities and events such as the annual Garden and Craft Show as well as a youth centre with outdoor space for young people should be retained.

7. The town council supports the transfer of the ownership of Sandye Place to the community through a Community Asset Transfer

8. Allison House Care Home should be relocated to the brownfield area of the site

9. New housing on the site should be opposed”

The council spokespeson added: “We would urge Central Bedfordshire Council to fully engage with local businesses regarding any services offered at the care home before engaging with third party suppliers as the town council feels very strongly about protecting local businesses, and the town

centre’s economic viability. “As the consultation has come to an end, all of Sandy looks forward to the Executive Committee decision due on December 2 and its subsequent implementation.

“The continuing efforts of town councillors, ward councillors, community groups and volunteers are sincerely valued in the fight to save Sandye Place.”

Central Bedfordshire Council is currently spending £100,000 a year on security and maintenance of the former Sandye Palace Academy site, with an additional spend to prevent deterioration of the listed buildings.