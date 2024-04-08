Selling land near Biggleswade earmarked for industrial development could net council tens of millions of pounds

Central Beds Council

A site of nearly 200 acres allocated for industrial development in the south of Biggleswade is recommended to be put up for sale, according to a local councillor.

The process to dispose of Holme Farm could net Central Bedfordshire Council tens of millions of pounds, said Conservative Biggleswade East councillor Grant Fage in a social media post.

A planning application could soon follow, once the land has been sold off to a potential developer. Holme Farm covers about 193 acres, and is located between the A1 southern roundabout and the East Coast Main Line railway.

“An allocated site in the CBC Local Plan, the principle of industrial development is established already on the land,” said councillor Fage on Facebook.

“This area is recommended to be put up for sale at the local authority’s executive committee meeting on Tuesday (April 9).

“There are parameters laid out, which any future planning application would have to meet. These include upgrades to the A1 roundabout and improvements to nearby rights of way.

“While selling the site wouldn’t mean that a planning application is imminent, it would only be a matter of time before one is submitted.

“The price of local industrial land as of the end of 2023 was about £240,000 per acre, so the sale would likely net CBC tens of millions of pounds.

“These funds are anticipated in the council’s medium-term financial plan and would then be allocated to capital projects in Biggleswade and elsewhere in the Central Bedfordshire area.

“Should a future planning application be successful, the council would then retain a portion of the business rates from any companies based there,” he added.

“A decision at the committee meeting to sell Holme Farm would delegate the remainder of the sale process to the executive members for finance and for assets, accompanied by their respective senior officers.”

Councillor Fage intends to seek assurances at the meeting that Biggleswade receives its fair share of the proceeds.