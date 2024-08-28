Stratton Way cemetery

Site security at a Biggleswade cemetery and arranging a surface scan are the two tasks to be resolved first as part of its renovation, a meeting heard.

People in vehicles have entered Stratton Way Cemetery using angle grinders to cut chains and padlocks, town councillors were told.

A working group has met to agree terms of reference, the project approach, and its core principles, priorities and phasing, according to a report to the town council.

“This group is developing recommendations on design, work packages and key aspects to improve the cemetery for BTC’s public land and open spaces committee or the full council,” said the report.

“The project will boost the visual appearance, amenity, longevity, and safety of the cemetery for the benefit of the local community. Planning for this development has continued without having secured funding.”

BTC’s public realm manager Harry Henderson told the meeting a phased approach is planned for the cemetery improvements.

“Before any work is done, we’ve identified that a whole computerised axial tomography (CAT) scan of the cemetery is required,” he said. “It was established the security of the premises is compromised at times, and we need to address that as a matter of urgency.

“We’ve agreed to consider installing four bollards, two at the front entrance to the cemetery and two at the back. We can’t fund this from the current budget, so we’re suggesting it can be drawn from the capital reserve.

“On the other works, such as the planting, landscaping and the benches, I’ve applied for the full amount of £24,000 to the Langford Wind Farm fund, which won’t be determined until November.

“There’s a tree and shrub planting grant from CBC, which is under review and won’t be progressed until September.”

Officers sourced quotes for the CAT scan of an indicative £1,170, and for installing four telescopic bollards of about £2,000, added the report.

Town councillor Mark Knight said: “We took the approach at the working group of prioritising the urgent work, such as the CAT scan, so we don’t damage any surfaces.

“We can then plan later phases understanding what the impact might be. As for securing the cemetery, we’ve had people in vehicles entering the site using angle grinders to cut chains and padlocks.

“Although it’s at significant cost, we need to secure the cemetery before we consider much further work. Planting around the perimeter, with benches and bins, will be considered for a later phase, while recognising there’s no funding for that yet and grant applications have been made.

“We’ve also looked at some of the damage happening at the front of the cemetery to the kerbs and the verge. This means taking a more strategic review of the visitor and parking arrangements, and ensuring we liaise with adjacent landowners because there could be other options.

“We didn’t want to progress any capital investment, which could impact the parking or visitor arrangements, until we’ve explored the strategy there.”

Councillors agreed to allocate £3,170 from the local authority’s capital reserve for a contractor to conduct the CAT scan and to pay for the bollards.