Social media campaign aims to boost Biggleswade community centre

The Orchard Community Centre in Biggleswade. Picture Google Maps

TikTok might prove a useful medium for marketing The Orchard Community Centre in Biggleswade to increase its operational revenue, a meeting heard.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Orchard Community Centre at Sullivan Court, Kings Reach, “is aiming to improve its visibility, attract more bookings and foster greater community engagement”, according to a report to Biggleswade Town Council’s finance and general purposes committee.

“To achieve these goals, a structured social media campaign has been developed, leveraging Facebook and Instagram as primary promotional platforms,” said the report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The campaign is designed to highlight the centre’s facilities, showcase past and current events, engage potential customers and offer limited time incentives to encourage early bookings.

“A promotional strategy includes posts to introduce the centre’s key features, versatile event spaces and testimonials from past users, while a ‘Did You Know?’ series shares interesting facts about the venue.

“A booking promotions section offers discounts for early bookings, showcases past events to inspire potential renters and includes a behind-the-scenes look at event set-ups.

“A strand for customer testimonials and community connection features customer reviews to build credibility, while engaging the audience with question and answer sessions and polls,” added the report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Extra marketing efforts include partnerships with local businesses, optimising Google My Business listings, running targeted advertisements and hosting an open-day event to showcase the venue.”

BTC’s administration and HR manager Helen Calvert told the committee: “The aim is to increase the number of bookings and for the marketing campaign to be noted.”

Town councillor Mark Knight asked: “Is there any cost or budget associated with this marketing campaign?

“I worry that Facebook, Instagram and social mediums aren’t as popular as they were, and seem to be dominated by adverts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If we want our messages to be seen, we need to put some money behind it or perhaps consider other platforms. I’m going to utter the word TikTok. It’s not my cup of tea, but it’s where plenty of young people are, I understand.”

Ms Calvert replied: “We can certainly consider TikTok and other things, as paid Facebook posts boost the amount of people (reached).”

BTC’s head of finance Ernest Bour explained: “The council has a small marketing budget, so there’s something in that already for this financial year.

“We’re also in the early stages of looking into paying companies to design a banner, which can be displayed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Knight suggested “putting a small amount of budget behind marketing for a couple of months” to see what impact that has.

Deputy mayor Gary Barrett agreed, saying a timeline “would enable them to change tack so they don’t do it through the whole of 2025”.

Town clerk Peter Tarrant said: “This effectively is testing something, as it’s trying to influence demand and might not be successful.

“We would never want this to go on for 12 months, if it doesn’t have any consequence.”

Town councillors noted the report and councillor Duncan Strachan, who chairs the committee, confirmed it would return to the agenda at some stage.