Soil tests needed for 'fantastic' tiny forest project on former Biggleswade rubbish tip

File photo of tree saplings. Picture for illustrative purposes only. (Photo by Ashley Cooper/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images)

Soil will be tested for contamination before a “fantastic” tree planting project proceeds at a former rubbish tip due to be rejuvenated in Biggleswade, a meeting heard.

Town council officers only applied for the Tiny Trees project in December, with the Jubilee Recreation Ground considered the most suitable area, according to a report to the local authority’s public land and open spaces committee.

A resolution will be needed at a BTC meeting on February 13 to secure the investment because of the planting season time frame, explained the report. “The project is funded by Central Bedfordshire Council with an organisation known as Earthwatch Europe.

“Landscaping work features 600 small trees on the footprint of a small tennis court. A sense of community would result by making it visually appealing, improving wellbeing and boosting wildlife, while two benches will be put near the centre of these trees.”

Mayor Mark Foster warned: “My only concern is the previous use of the site. It was used in the distant past for recycling or as a rubbish tip, which might create issues.

“We had equipment on the Jubilee play area, which was removed seven or eight years ago because the land underneath was undulating.”

Town councillor Jo Jones wondered if the site would be protected and suggested local schools could be involved in the tree planting.

Town clerk Peter Tarrant replied: “The contractor is aware this was a brownfield site, and will test for chemicals and any other associated elements connected to the soil samples.

“This won’t proceed unless it’s safe and the contractor will incur the cost. We’ll do our best to preserve it going forward for at least the ten-year licence arrangement and beyond.

“This is a fantastic opportunity. It’s an astonishing amount of trees in a really small area. We weren’t anticipating this. The planting could include school groups. Outdoor classrooms can be explored eventually.”

BTC’s head of governance and strategic partnerships Karim Hosseini said: “One-metre trial pits will be dug and if anything is found of a noxious nature they would ask about any history of this site.

“There’s no obligation at all and it could be null and void as an agreement were we to decide at that point ‘we’re not going ahead’, which is still possible. This report pulls together two items in the same geographic area.”

A metal palisade fencing across a footpath on the Jubilee walkway area is on council land and can be taken down now, after uncertainty about its ownership since at least 2019, added the report.

“This will open full space and access to the public path on the development side, as well as allowing the community free movement, unlocking the green space, and improving wellbeing.

“There’s no pathway on the open side of the recreation ground and there would be an increasing need for one.”