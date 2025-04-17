Stotfold library is on the move - and set for a summer reopening

An artist's impression of the new library. Picture: Central Bedfordshire Council

Stotfold Library is gearing up for a move to its new home – and is set to close on Saturday, May 17.

But book lovers won’t have too long to wait, as the new library in Oak Hall in the Greenacre Centre is due to open at 2pm on Wednesday, June 11.

The new venue will include a broader selection of books and improved IT facilities, including enhanced Wi-Fi coverage, additional self-service machine and upgraded security measures.

It will also integrate community-friendly features such as a larger event space, especially for the very popular children’s events, and free parking, to ensure a welcoming environment for all visitors.

This move has been made possible thanks to a £300k investment from Central Bedfordshire Council.

During the closure period, library services will be available from all the other 11 library service points across Central Bedfordshire or by using the council’s 24/7 Library services. Additionally, extended borrowing periods will be in place during the move, to ensure users don't incur fines.

Councillor Tracey Wye, executive member responsible for library services at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: "I am excited for Stotfold that we are bringing a new, modern, and spacious library to town. There will be lots of new books, as well as the old favourites, and a great programme of activities that sees our well-loved libraries also develop into cultural and community hubs.

“It’s a proud moment for CBC to see its investment in a space that supports people with literature, technology and a sense of community.”

Cllr Steve Buck, mayor of Stotfold Town Council, said: “We are absolutely delighted that the library will soon be opening its doors at the Greenacre Centre. This move represents a significant step forward in enhancing the facilities available to our residents, and we are proud to be part of a project that places the community at its heart.

"The new library will provide a modern, welcoming space with improved resources and greater opportunities for events and engagement. It has been a long-anticipated development, but one that we firmly believe will be well worth the wait. We very much look forward to seeing it come to life this June.”