Su Lee co-opted as new Councillor for Fallowfield Ward

At the Town Council meeting on 2nd September 2024, Su Lee was co-opted as the new member for Fallowfield Ward.

Su joins the council as its 15th member and will work hand in hand with Cllr Sharman and Cllr Dr Thompson to represent and safeguard the interests of the residents of Fallowfield.

Su was born and raised in St. Albans and moved to Sandy in 2014 with her family. Prior to her retirement in 2017, she worked in regulatory affairs in the pharmaceutical industry. She spent the last 10 years of her career in the clinical research sector as a director of Quality and Regulatory Compliance dealing with regulatory bodies in the United Kingdom, Ireland and the European Union. She gained considerable experience in administration through communicating with regulatory bodies on many levels. Through her work, she ran several committees arming her with the skills to manage diverse opinions; a quality that is highly recommended for any councillor. Su is well travelled and enjoys gardening, walking her dog, fishing, knitting and reading.

When asked what inspired her to join the council, she remarked: “During the past two or three years I realised that I had used the facilities of the town without knowing very much about them. As a result, I started to take an interest in the ups and downs of town life and the changes that are happening here. I now feel that I have the time, energy and desire to give back something to the town I call home, its residents, infrastructure and social life. I believe that serving as a member of the Town Council will allow me to do that.”

New Co-opted Councillor, Su Lee

With an interest in wildlife, gardening, the environment and our transport infrastructure, Su seeks to bring on board fresh ideas to effectively support the various initiatives and committees that the council are responsible for.

All councillors and officers of Sandy Town Council wish to congratulate Su on her co-option and wish her the very best of luck in her work.