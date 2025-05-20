Suggested sites for development face 'rigorous assessment' by Central Beds Council - including 'huge swathes' near Biggleswade

The map showing the sites for potential development. Picture: Central Bedfordshire Council

Remaining development sites proposed for Central Bedfordshire’s Local Plan now face “a rigorous assessment process” to decide whether they can be considered for future housing or industry, according to the local authority.

Central Bedfordshire Council is in the process of producing a new Local Plan, which will set out where major growth is acceptable until 2050.

Future expansion includes roads, schools, services including health, and retail, leisure and community facilities, CBC said in a statement.

CBC council leader and Independent Potton councillor Adam Zerny posted on Facebook: “There are many (sites) around Potton, with several in the vicinity of Wrestlingworth, Everton, Sutton, and Dunton.

“There’s a large one right next to Cockayne Hatley, as well as huge swathes in between Biggleswade, and Sutton and Dunton.”

CBC explained: “Through the workshops and public surveys during the past 12 months, the council has received a significant amount of valuable feedback.

“This is now being taken into consideration ahead of preparations for the first formal stage of engagement (called Regulation 18, or Issues and Options), which will progress in early 2026.

“CBC has prepared reports to summarise the main themes raised through the survey and engagement workshops.

“The ‘call for sites’ exercise can include land for new homes and jobs, green spaces and renewable energy, including biodiversity net gain. This is a requirement for development to increase wildlife and habitats on a site.

“Of 626 submissions, CBC discounted 174 for the delivery of new homes. The remaining 452 sites will need to go through a rigorous assessment process to determine whether they could be considered for future development.

“More information about the site assessment process and the sites is available via CBC’s website: https://www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/call-for-sites

“The council hasn’t yet completed the full assessment that’s required to understand whether any of these sites are suitable.”

Councillor Zerny added in the statement: “It’s vital residents get a real opportunity to have their say.

“We all know new housing will be built, but we must send a clear message to the government that we’ll only accept the right homes in the right place and with the right infrastructure. I won’t be able to support a Local Plan that doesn’t do this.

“We recognise the need to provide new homes and jobs for the next generation, so younger people have the chance to buy their first homes near family and friends, and for people downsizing to stay close to their roots. We’ll need the infrastructure and facilities to support that growth. ”