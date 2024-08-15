Two-day road closure in Biggleswade will cause traffic "carnage" says councillor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to close a Biggleswade street for two days during roadworks will result in traffic “chaos” and “carnage”, a local councillor has warned.

Anglian Water has applied to close St John’s Street for fire hydrant installation works in October, according to a report to the town council.

The legal order will be made to cover an 18-month period, said the report. “The closure will be in place from October 22 to 23 day and night.

“A recommended diversion route would be via Potton Road, the B1040, the A6001, Shortmead Street and Sun Street.

St John's Street in Biggleswade

“No access will be allowed for pedestrians or emergency vehicles for the duration of this closure for public safety reasons. The restrictions are to be in operation only when the necessary signs are put up on site.”

Town councillor Jo Jones told a town council meeting: “Oh my goodness! I understand the need for the works and it has to go ahead,” she explained.

“I’m sure this happened a few years ago. We closed that section. I remember the town coming to a standstill around that area where it’s shut at the junction with Sun Street. Everything goes mad.

“It’s a narrow road to be fair and it’s only for two days. Can we write back saying ‘we appreciate the work needs to go ahead, but when you close that down it’s going to create a massive back-up’?

“People can’t turn round there properly, as it’s a one-way street. It’s almost better to close it off at the roundabout. I envisage carnage. It’s going to be chaos.”

Referring to previous roadworks, town councillor Duncan Strachan said: “What was evident in London Road, Dells Lane, Holme Court Avenue and Mead End was the total and utter chaos caused by the poor signage.

“Nobody had a clue where they could go and how far the road was open to, and whether you could go 50 yards or half a mile. There must be plans in place to have the appropriate signage, so people know what’s going on.

“As for the diversion, people (living) in the town will struggle to work out where they’re meant to be going. Those from outside Biggleswade will be in real difficulty. This needs addressing now.”

Mayor Mark Foster agreed the signage needs to be clear, saying: “It almost seems more appropriate to close the stretch from the junction with Fairfield Road up to St John’s Street during that period.

“At least that way it limits the confusion. It might be an option to drive through the Fairfield estate, otherwise it’s a problem.”

Councillor Jones added: “That’s a really good idea to divert the traffic through the Fairfield estate with the correct signage for the sake of two days.”

Councillor Foster suggested “formulating a response which considers members’ concerns and ensures officers are aware of what we need to have in place”, without “a direct resolution” being proposed by the town council.

“We’ll find some wording around what councillors expect officers to do,” he said.