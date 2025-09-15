'Unpaid invoices' claim as bus home for Central Bedfordshire pupils cancelled
Hertfordshire-based travel company Cozys blamed “the non-payment of invoices” by Central Bedfordshire Council for its decision to cancel that afternoon’s services.
Its decision left schools scrambling to contact parents and carers to arrange alternative travel arrangements, so students could return home.
Executive member for children’s services and Independent Leighton Linslade West councillor Steve Owen said today (Monday, September 15): “I apologise to the children affected and to their parents for them being placed in this situation.
“We’re extremely disappointed that the contractor chose to withdraw services at such short notice, leaving families, schools and the council no time to make alternative arrangements.
“Thank you to schools for their fast action, which helped ensure everyone got home safely. Since April, we’ve paid ten invoices from Cozys. Three are outstanding.
“One hadn’t been sent to us, while two were in dispute and we were in discussions with the provider about these. We’re considering all options to ensure this situation never happens again.”
The travel service provider had explained in a statement released on Friday: “Cozys would like to apologise to the parents, students and schools who use the services contracted by CBC for their school transport.
“You’ll be aware we didn’t operate services this afternoon (Friday, September 12). This was because of non-payment of invoices from the local authority for numerous months, despite many emails, phone calls and face-to-face interactions.
“We understand this will have put pressure on all involved, which was not the outcome we wished for. But the council was made aware and no other options were provided by the local authority.
“We apologise for the inconvenience caused to all and would like to assure you we’ll provide the morning service today (Monday, September 15).”
It follows changes to the council’s home to school transport, which resulted in a chaotic start to the autumn term for some students with special educational needs and disabilties (SEND).
CBC has been reported to Ofsted by former deputy leader and The Central Bedfordshire Community Network Biggleswade West councillor Hayley Whitaker, its children’s services overview and scrutiny committee heard last week.
Conservative Heath and Reach councillor Mark Versallion, who chairs the scrutiny committee, wrote on social media about the latest problems, saying: “Pupils were stranded at school today, as some buses were cancelled this afternoon (Friday, September 12) because CBC hadn’t paid the contractor.
“Children had to find other ways to get home from school. This is getting into resignation territory for someone. I hope the children all got home safely.
“School staff have told me they were told by CBC: ‘Call parents to pick up their kids’. I’m going to be asking more hard questions of the Independent-run CBC.”