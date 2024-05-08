Warning Arlesey relief road could end up with gap if funding not found as plans for new homes approved

The site of the proposed development

A relief road around a Bedfordshire town could end up having “a huge gap in it and no funding” for the remaining incomplete section, a meeting heard.

Applicant Mintridge Strategic Land (MSL) submitted full plans to demolish two properties and build 22 affordable homes on land at 129 and 131 High Street and to the rear of 112 Cricketers Road to 149 High Street in Arlesey.

There would be new vehicle and pedestrian accesses off High Street and Cricketer’s Road, public open space and other works, according to a report to Central Bedfordshire Council’s development management committee.

“The five-acre site consists of rough grassland and scrub and includes a pair of semi-detached houses at 129 to 131 High Street, which are to be demolished to provide the site access,” said the report.

Principal planning officer Andrew Cundy said: “This is one of several sites that make up Arlesey Cross the collective name for two large development areas situated either side of the High Street.

“One of the most important priorities is delivering the Arlesey relief road from the A507 to five ways junction. A private road off Cricketer’s Road. will serve five properties, with 17 accessed off the main relief road.”

Local resident Julie Morris, of St John’s Road, said her living room would be overlooked by two properties, adding: “The proposed plan is a blatant disregard for my privacy and safety. It’s grossly unfair to me and I urge you to make small adjustments to comply with your own planning guide.”

Independent Arlesey and Fairfield councillor Jodie Chillery suggested an access road “will tip more traffic on to the High Street, while this relief road doesn’t exist,” before being blocked off eventually.

“My concern is about how congested that area will be. I hope there’s on site parking because there’s nothing on the High Street.

“It’s unacceptable this road remains the only access. As soon as five ways junction becomes accessible, that road needs to be blocked off and converted into a pedestrian route and cycleway.

“The 22 affordable homes are all in the same area. This parcel of land is suitable for housing. But it should be pepper-potted.

“That creates more diverse, socially cohesive and interesting communities. Where it’s not been applied some areas have been stigmatised.”

Planning director at MSL Jenny Ellender labelled it a separate application for the Grand Union Housing Group to secure Homes England grant funding, adding: “Collectively the proposals will deliver 123 homes, with up to 52 of these affordable. A sustainability statement has been submitted as well.”

Conservative Clifton, Henlow and Langford councillor Richard Wenham asked where the funding is to complete the section immediately to the south, saying: “I’m astonished there’s no money from the original development to complete that. There’ll be a huge gap in the relief road and no funding for that missing connection. It seems a wholly unacceptable situation.”

Mr Cundy replied: “There’s no money for that. It can be delivered, but there’s no funding to change the grassed area to a road.”

Conservative Dunstable West councillor Nigel Young asked for two Section 106 conditions, one on linking to St John’s Road and the other “to relocate or lose the house impacting Mr and Mrs Morris”.