Revised proposals to implement a two-tier education system in the Shefford and Stotfold area have to avoid “messing” the cluster of schools around, after previous delays, a meeting was told.

Initial forecasts about increased pupil numbers locally proved inaccurate, while two school sites are unsuitable for the plans, according to a report to Central Bedfordshire Council’s executive.

“This requires revoking previous decisions made by the committee,” said the report. The aim is “to ensure a two-tier admissions system isn’t set up before the school builds can accommodate it”.

The executive approved a modification in 2022 to the change of age ranges for Southill, Shillington, Stondon, St Mary’s (Clophill), Roecroft, Shefford, Fairfield Park and Haynes Lower Schools to be implemented in September 2025, added the report.

“At least two lower school sites are seen as unviable for primary school status because of site constraints and highways concerns.”

Independent Biggleswade West councillor Hayley Whitaker explained: “I’ve referred to lower birth rates, reduced housing growth and increases in inflation impacting on our pupil numbers.

“What’s clear is we can no longer do that transition from September 2025. We’re seeking to reverse that decision and for the director of children’s services to bring forward a two-tier proposal for this cluster.”

Conservative Clifton, Henlow and Langford councillor Richard Wenham described it as “a hugely disappointing announcement, although not unexpected”.

He warned: “It’s a massive anxiety for children, parents and teachers in our cluster. By reneging on the decision, rather than just delaying it, this appears to be the final nail in the coffin for achieving this in the foreseeable future. I’ve little faith you’ll bring forward a new plan in any timely manner, leaving a multiplicity of age ranges.”

His Conservative ward colleague councillor David Shelvey referred to some schools “making changes and employing staff” based on it proceeding.

“Parents have made decisions and choices around it happening,” he said. “This is a cancellation effectively and will be seen as such by parents. I’m really concerned about the effect that will have on children’s education. We need some certainty as quickly as possible.”

Labour Arlesey and Fairfield councillor Nick Andrews said: “The grant maintained schools are equally worried about these changes. My local school has empty classrooms at present, while 60 per cent of the children live outside the catchment area.”

Conservative Cranfield and Marston Moretaine councillor Sue Clark suggested: “The other concern of stalling phase two is that phase one has converted to primary and secondary. So it’s a really confusing picture in this cluster where five schools have switched and the rest haven’t.”

Councillor Whitaker added: “After the two earlier pauses, whatever decision we make next on the model for this cluster absolutely has to be delivered. I’m aware all these changes bring so much anxiety to everyone involved. We can’t continue to keep messing this cluster around.

“We intend to bring a model forward, but it must work for all schools. We won’t impose anything on them. They need to buy into what’s decided.”