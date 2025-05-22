File photo of children in a classroom. Picture: Monkey Business - stock.adobe.co

A child with special needs in Central Bedfordshire is seemingly worth three-and-a-half times less than one living in the London Borough of Camden, a meeting heard.

A national funding formula discrepancy was criticised during a meeting of Central Bedfordshire Council’s special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) sub-committee.

Resident Emma Bottomley inquired about CBC’s ongoing additionally resourced provision (ARP) funding review “specifically regarding the Pyramid Trust”.

She told the sub-committee: “My children have conditional offers, but still awaiting confirmation of their placements for September 2025.

“Is it possible to update SEND families as to the timeline or proposed deadlines for the review?” she asked.

“The children with education, health and care plans (EHCPs) being impacted by the delays are now at a huge disadvantage to their counterparts, as the decision-making process appears to have stalled completely.

“As we’re several weeks away from the end of the current academic year, 13 weeks after the February 15 deadline for confirming such placements, any update would be gratefully received.”

Independent Woburn and Aspley councillor John Baker replied: “The council received a request to review ARP funding earlier this year, and started the process in February.

“ARP providers were invited to engage in a discussion and review of the process, with the majority involved. The council has collected the data and feedback from them and is reviewing the amount it pays in ARP top-ups with other councils.

“It seems at the moment we’re broadly in line with neighbouring authorities in terms of funding. But further work is necessary to digest the feedback from providers.

“If more money is required for people, then a process has to follow and would result in a consultation with CBC’s schools forum. We’re hoping to get some sort of outcome or decision on this by September or October, subject to our internal processes.

“This council receives one of the lowest high needs pupil funding figures for mainstream schooling in the country. We rank the tenth or 11th lowest council out of 151 local authorities.

“We receive typically £8,000 per pupil from the government. Camden Council received £13,500 per pupil. If you narrow it down to high needs, we receive £1,050 per pupil, while Camden gets £3,500. The entire national funding formula is completely broken.

“Why is a child with special needs in this area worth three-and-a-half times less than one who just happens to live in Camden?” suggested councillor Baker, who was deputising for executive member for children’s services and Independent Leighton Linslade West councillor Steve Owen.

“In terms of how we provide extra top-ups to fund ARP, that comes from our dedicated schools grant. The deficit this year alone has increased by £20m.”

Ms Bottomley added: “All those families awaiting a decision regarding a September 2025 start date, what would your advice be to them? Should they look for a different school or await the outcome of the internal review?”

CBC’s service director for education and SEND Dan Newbolt explained:“For those with EHCPs, this would be talking to the SEND officer or EHCP coordinator.

“It’s very much be down to individual circumstances for that child. We completely understand the situation you and some other families are in and are doing everything we can to get that decision made as quickly as possible.”