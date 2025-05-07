Work begins on new teaching block and games area at Dunton school

Central Bedfordshire Council's executive member for children's services and community safety, Cllr Steve Owen (left centre with shovel) and Dunton Junior head of school Maria Poultney (right of centre with a shovel) break ground at the school alongside representatives of the council, including ward councillors Adam Zerny (second from left) and Tracey Wye (second from right), plus representatives of the school, contractors SMD and consultants Bailey Garner

Work for a new teaching block and multi-use games area (MUGA) has begun at Dunton Junior CofE School.

The school was just one in the Biggleswade area that moved from a three-tier to two-tier education structure in September last year.

A new resource room for pupils with special educational needs and a new library have already been provided as part of a £32million investment by Central Bedfordshire Council.

The new teaching block will contain two classrooms and a practical learning area for classes such as cookery, art and design, while the MUGA will allow for year-round PE lessons, so students can experience playing lots of different types of sports – as well as being used as playground space.

At the official ground-breaking event, head of schools at Dunton Junior and Wrestlingworth Infants, Maria Poultney, said: “Dunton has special connections for me. The women in my family were born and have lived their lives as part of the village since at least 1822. I came to this school as did my mum and her mum before her. Being Head of Schools through this development marks a milestone in our history.

"Fifty years ago, I found a fossil here in the school grounds that sparked a love for fossil hunting. Many years later, I taught my classes about Mary Anning, widely recognised as the first palaeontologist. I realised there was a name for what I wanted to become all those years ago and, had I had the knowledge that our children have now, my path might have been very different.

“Our strong community in Wrestlingworth and Dunton petitioned to keep our schools open and teaching and learning alive, so our children learn that they can become whatever they want to be — maybe even a future palaeontologist.”

Cllr Steve Owen, the council’s executive member for children’s service and community safety, said: “These improvements are designed to support local families and ensure children across the region have access to modern, high-quality learning environments and physical education spaces.

“So, once they are built, the new teaching block and MUGA will form an important part of Dunton’s future as it continues to adapt to the evolving needs of its pupils and community, enriching learning experiences to ensure every child has the chance to thrive.”