'Cut off' Gamlingay residents call for urgent reopening of public footpath by house builder

Gamlingay community members are calling for a footpath to be reopened, arguing that its closure is affecting residents' health and wellbeing.

The public right of way (Footpath 10) was shut in 2020 because Morris Homes began construction work nearby, meaning locals lost their "shortcut" into the centre of the village.

However, the community has been left "disappointed" claiming the developer "failed to meet" its original deadlines for reopening the route, while there are concerns that the elderly are feeling cut off and have lost a valuable means for exercise. A section of the path has also been built upon.

Photo: Gamlingay Parish Council Chair, Harriet Gould, at Footpath 10.

But Morris Homes told the Chronicle that it "shares the frustrations of local people" and that it is "reviewing the situation on a weekly basis".

Gamlingay Parish Council Chair, Harriet Gould, said: "Footpath 10 has been intrinsic in many Gamlingay resident’s lives as a shortcut to the centre of the village for shops, schools, chemist, pubs, surgery, dog walks.

"Its closure has caused disruption for many residents. Gamlingay Parish clerks, parish councillors and affected residents have stepped in to get Footpath 10 fully restored.

"It’s disappointing that Morris Homes failed to meet the original agreed deadline(s)."

She added: "I hope opening Footpath 10 becomes as high on Morris Homes’s agenda as it is on that of Gamlingay residents and the parish council."

The parish council chair informed the Chronicle that Footpath 10 closed in October 2020, and was due to reopen March 2021.

Cllr Gould added: "The route to the centre of the village is now unclear as it seems Morris Homes have built on part of Footpath 10. It also seems that county council approved the plans without proper provision for Footpath 10. Morris Homes are obliged by law to propose options for the new public walking route to the centre of the village.

"They have yet to share any such proposals with Gamlingay Parish Council."

Cllr Gould would like to thank Gamlingay Parish councillors and clerks who have been "working hard to resolve the matter".

Resident Julie Newman claimed: "Gamlingay residents are well and truly fed up with the continued closure of Footpath 10 by developers Morris Homes. This was a well used public right of way which allowed us easy access on foot to the main facilities in the village. We're prepared to put up with a bit of inconvenience for safety reasons, but Morris Homes have kept it closed far longer than permitted.

"They have even built homes over the route of the right of way.

"I would like to thank Harriet Gould, the Chair of our parish council for her pro-active stance in dealing with this matter on behalf of Gamlingay residents, and her continued efforts to liaise with Morris Homes and the County Officer responsible for their development here."

A spokesman from Morris Homes said: “We appreciate and share the frustrations of local people who have been impacted by the footpath closure. We have been working very hard to open it, however our priority is to ensure it is safe to do so and at the moment this is not possible due to ongoing construction work taking place close to the path. We are reviewing the situation on a weekly basis and continue to liaise with key stakeholders, including the council and community council. We can assure people that as soon as it is safe to do so, we will reopen the pathway.

"As part of our wider development proposals, we secured permission to build across the previous footpath. However, people can rest assured that pedestrian access will still be available, as a new footpath will be in place and an accessible right of way provided.”

A spokesman from Cambridgeshire County Council said: "The County Council is very supportive of paths that provide important safe, off-road links to local facilities, and particularly those that enable active travel on foot and bicycle. The council also recognises the vital role that local public rights of way play in helping people to lead healthy lives, supporting both physical and mental wellbeing.

"These principles are enshrined within its Rights of Way Improvement Plan and the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Health & Wellbeing Strategy. The council is also developing an Active Travel Strategy with the Greater Cambridge Partnership and the CP Combined Authority.

"The County Council responded robustly to all stages of the Morris Homes’s planning application requesting planning conditions to protect the right of way. A formal permanent diversion of the path is needed to enable the development to proceed.

"The application has been made and an alternative route agreed in principle. This will shortly be subject to public consultation and comments will be welcome to help inform the process.

"The path was subject to a formal temporary closure between October 2020 and 31st December 2021. This has now expired. The council is aware of local concerns and the utility of the path.