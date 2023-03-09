Cornerstone Telecommunications Infrastructure Ltd is hoping to erect a 22.5m monopole on what's known affectionately as 'Furzenhall Traingle Recreation Ground' - open land adjacent to Furzenhall Road. However, while the company states that the location is the "most suitable option", both nearby residents and Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) Highways have expressed their concerns.

Andrew Skilton, 37, of Winston Crescent, claimed: "[The land] is well used by kids on the estate, people walk their dogs there, and during the summer people take a picnic. If we lost it, it would force kids to play on the grass verges on the estate, which is obviously dangerous - kicking a football near busy roads. It's the only bit of open green space nearby and it could spoil views from cycle route 12 and bridleway 10. You've heard about the 400 houses that could be built on Land North - the triangle is a lifeline."

If successful, the plans would see the installation of a 22.5m high monopole supporting six antennas and two 300mm dishes. There would also be four ground based equipment cabinets within a 6m x 6m compound.

'Furzenhall Triangle Recreation Ground' is public amenity land owned by CBC. Image: Andrew Skilton.

However, the CBC Highways Development Management (HDM) team has already objected to the proposal, suggesting that the application be withdrawn and resubmitted to address a number of concerns.

This is because the proposed mast arrangement may "compromise the layout" of the proposed Land North development of up to 416 homes (ref.19/04301/OUT).

It explains: "The subject application shows a gated compound, within which would be a 3m wide hardstanding, presumably for maintenance vehicles. The compound gates are proposed c.4m from the existing edge of Furzenhall Road, and thus also 4m from the anticipated edge of a highway within the residential application site [Land North]. Gates such as this should be set back sufficiently far to allow a vehicle to wait clear of the highway, so that the vehicle does not pose an obstruction or hazard."

The document also expresses concerns over whether "appropriate surfacing materials" would be used for the land between the compound and Furzenhall Road.

CBC Councillor Dr Hayley Whitaker (Biggleswade South), told the Chronicle: "I think people want improved mobile signal, they just don't necessarily want it [the mast] in that location. The Highways officer has suggested that they withdraw the application, which they may well do, but if it isn't withdrawn it can be refused."

Waldon Telecom Ltd has submitted the application to CBC for a prior approval determination on behalf of Cornerstone Telecommunications Infrastructure.

The application states: "Cornerstone is the UK's leading mobile infrastructure services company. We acquire, manage and own over 20,000 sites and are committed to enabling best in class mobile connectivity for over half of all the country's mobile customers. This application has been prepared in accordance with the Code of Practice for Wireless Network Development in England (March 2022).

"The enclosed application is identified as the most suitable option that balances operational need with local planning policies and national planning policy guidance. It will deliver public benefit in terms of the mobile services it will provide."