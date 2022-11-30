Gamlingay's Neighbourhood Plan will 'shape future development and protect local environment'

A new Neighbourhood Plan for Gamlingay to shape future development and protect the local environment has been formally adopted.

The plan was created by members of the village community with support from Greater Cambridge Shared Planning. Earlier this month, a referendum was held to ask residents if they wanted the Gamlingay Neighbourhood Plan to be considered when planning applications in the local area are decided – and 76 per cent of those who voted were in favour.

Chair of Gamlingay Parish Council, Cllr Samantha Martin said: “It has taken over seven years to create and involved hundreds of people. The plan recognises our distinctive character, supports local travel and seeks to ensure that Gamlingay continues to be a thriving and sustainable community and an attractive, friendly and safe place to live and work.”

On Thursday (November 24) the plan was formally adopted at a full council meeting of South Cambridgeshire District Council. It means it is now an important consideration in determining planning applications in the area.

The plan aims to: meet the needs of the local community by supporting new housing that is of an appropriate size, with all new buildings built to high environmental standards; protect the local open countryside and landscape setting; nurture and grow local businesses to sustain and develop new employment opportunities in the parish; protect valued local amenities and seek opportunities to deliver additional sports facilities; improve the existing network of paths to promote walking, cycling, and riding for everyday journeys and recreation; protect and enhance the natural environment and the biodiversity of the parish.

District Councillor for Gamlingay, Cllr Bridget Smith, said: “With countryside all around the village, work to protect nature and biodiversity is also a key part of the plan. I’m hugely grateful to the parish council and all those who have put a great deal of effort into this plan which will be beneficial to current and future Gamlingay residents.”