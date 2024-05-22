Mid Bedfordshire MP Alistair Strathern

The current Mid Bedfordshire MP has said the July General Election is a 'chance for change – but he is set to stand in a different constituency this year.

Responding to the Prime Minister calling the next general election, Labour's Alistair Strathern, said: “This election is finally our chance for change across our towns and villages.

"Fourteen years and five Prime Ministers later, the Conservatives have caused NHS waiting times to triple, energy bills to spiral and the cost of living to go through the roof.

“All of the independent polling and the local election results are clear that it is Labour who can beat the Conservatives in our brand new constituency.”

Mr Strathern was elected as Mid Bedfordshire MP in the 2023 by-election, following the departure of Conservative Nadine Dorries.

The victory was dubbed the “biggest by-election shock in history” after Labour overturned a Conservative majority of 24,664.

But Strathern – who lives Shefford with his partner Megan – said it would be “entirely disingenuous” to stand for re-election in Mid Bedfordshire after boundary changes moved the town to the new Hitchin constituency.

He said: “But having spoken at such great length about how important it is for MPs to live in the community, I think it would be entirely inconsistent and unfair to stand in an area where I was no longer living.