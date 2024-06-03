General Election: Who is standing for election in the Biggleswade area
Here’s what we know so far about the candidates that have been announced for the constituencies covering the Biggleswade area:
Mid Bedfordshire
Maahwish Mirza – Labour: Maahwish Mirza was born and raised up in Luton and has been a councillor in the town. She has said she will be championing the greenbelt, and fighting for public services and local infrastructure.
Dave Holland – Reform UK: Dave Holland stood as a Reform UK canddiate in last year’s Mid Beds by-election. He said the role of Government to “create the opportunities that individuals need to thrive and succeed”.
Blake Stephenson – Conservative: Blake Stephenson has been a Central Bedfordshire councillor since 2023, sits on the Bedfordshire Police and Crime Panel, and serves on the Shillington Parish Council.
Cade Sibley – Green: Cade Sibley stood as a Green in last year’s by-election when he said it’s “more important” to give people the option to vote for someone who will represent them and that he couldn’t just “stand aside”.
Stuart Roberts – Lib Dem: Stuart Roberts is a former Deputy President of the NFU and a former Conservative councillor.
Richard Brunning – Social Democratic Party: Richard Brunning has said he’s “primarily a (small c) conservative”.
North Bedfordshire
Uday Nagaraju – Labour: Uday Nagaraju said he has “devoted” his life to public service and pledge to be “fully available as a committed MP”.
Joanna Szaub-Newton – Lib Dem: Joanna Szaub-Newton is a parish councillor and a scientist specialising in environmental and health diagnostics.
Richard Fuller – Conservative: Richard Fuller has been the MP for North East Bedfordshire since 2019 (59.1 per cent of the vote).
Hitchin
Alistair Strathern – Labour: Allstair Strathern became the MP for Mid Bedfordshire in 2023. However, due to boundary changes his home is now in the new Hitchin constistuancy. So he’s seeking election here to remain a “local” MP.
Sid Cordle – Christian Peoples Alliance (CPA): Sid Cordle has been the leader of the CPA since 2012. He said it stands “100 per cent for Christian values which come from Jesus’ teaching”.
Chris Lucas – Lib Dem: Chris Lucas is a North Herts Council ward councillor (Priory Ward). He believes that residents “have a once in a generation chance” to vote for a Liberal voice.
Bim Afolami – Conservative: Bim Afolami has been the MP for Hitchin and Harpenden since 2017 general election and has been the Economic Secretary to the Treasury since 2023.
Charles Bunker – Reform UK: Charles Bunker was the Brexit Party’s candidate for Bedford in the 2019 General Election. He was the founding chairman of the Hitchin and Harpenden Conservative Association.
Will Lavin – Green: Will Lavin is a founding member of the Green Party, and has held roles on its National Executive. He is “passionate” about securing a “better future” by addressing climate change, air quality and house insulation.
This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available. The listed candidates are subject to change until the last day to register as a candidate (June 7).