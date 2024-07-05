General Election 2024: Conservative Richard Fuller elected in North Bedfordshire

Richard Fuller MP Photo: LDRS

Richard Fuller (Conservative) has been elected as North Bedfordshire’s MP in an forgettable night for the Conservative Party.

He was previously elected as the MP for the old North East Bedfordshire seat with a 24,283 majority in 2019.

Mr Fulller said: “I said in my campaign that it was important in difficult times that North Bedfordshire had a strong local voice in parliament.

“And I commit myself today to continue be that strong voice on behalf of all the residents of North Bedfordshire regardless of who they voted for.

“Today’s national election has sent a strong message, as a Democrat I wish Sir Keir Starmer all the best as he forms that government to tackle the major issues of this country.

“For the Conservative Party the public had sent a strong message and it is important as a party that we reflect on that thoroughly.

“And we regroup, rebuild and begin to provide the effective opposition that’s required in a democracy.”

Pippa Clayton (Reform) Votes 8,433

Philippa Fleming (Green) Votes 3,027

Richard Fuller (Conservative) Votes 19,981 – Elected

Uday Nagaraju (Labour) Votes 14,567

Joanna Szaub-Newton (Liberal Democrat) Votes 5,553