General Election: Here's who's standing in Central Bedfordshire and where after shake-up of parliamentary seats
While the Mid Bedfordshire seat remains largely unaltered, North East Bedfordshire is now North Bedfordshire, while South West Bedfordshire has become Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard.
Parts of Bedfordshire, including Arlesey, Henlow, Stotfold and Shefford, are in the Hitchin constituency this year.
The Conservative candidate for Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard Andrew Selous has held the South West Bedfordshire Parliamentary seat since 2001.
There are five other candidates in the newly drawn up constituency, with Central Bedfordshire Council’s Leighton Linslade South councillor Emma Holland-Lindsay standing for the Liberal Democrats and Sukhinder Hundal representing the Green Party.
Alex Mayer is the Labour Party candidate, Harry Palmer contests for Reform UK, and Antonio Vitiello stands for the Patriots Alliance – English Democrats and UKIP.
With the decision of the former Mid Bedfordshire Labour MP Alistair Strathern to compete in the Hitchin constituency, seven candidates aim to replace him.
Richard Brunning represents the Social Democratic Party, Dave Holland stands for Reform UK, and CBC chairman and Flitwick councillor Gareth Mackey is an Independent candidate.
Former Luton borough councillor Maahwish Mirza is standing for the Labour Party, Stuart Roberts is the Liberal Democrat candidate, Cade Sibley contests for the Green Party, while CBC Meppershall and Shillington councillor Blake Stephenson represents the Conservative party.
The Conservative candidate for North Bedfordshire Richard Fuller won the seat in its previous format in 2019, having been Bedford MP between 2010 and 2017.
Standing against him are Pippa Clayton contesting for Reform UK, Philippa Fleming standing for the Green Party, Uday Nagaraju representing the Labour Party, and Joanna Szaub-Newton who is the Liberal Democrat candidate.
Mr Strathern faces the ex-Hitchin and Harpenden MP between 2017 and 2024, Bim Afolami of the Conservative party. Other candidates contesting the seat are Charles Bunker standing for Reform UK, Sid Cordle representing the Christian Peoples Alliance, William Lavin of the Green Party, and Chris Lucas for the Liberal Democrats.
Polls will open from 7am until 10pm tomorrow (Thursday) with the counting of votes taking place through the night.